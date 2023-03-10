Biracial Twins’ Mongolian Birthmarks Lead to False Abuse Accusation

Share This Article

Laura Wilkerson (Photo provided by WCP Communications)

Fairview Daycare Center Accused of Discrimination After Falsely Reporting Biracial Twins’ Mongolian Birthmarks as Abuse

Fairview notified Ms. Wilkerson, who is a single mother, that her children were no longer enrolled a few days after the false report to CPS” — Attorney Hamid Saahir