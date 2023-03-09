TransLogic™ Unveils New Brand Design at Health Facility Design Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare company and a leading supplier in transport automation, will participate at the 2023 PDC Summit from March 12-15 in Phoenix, Arizona. TransLogic™ invites attendees from all disciplines of healthcare to learn about the showcased services and solutions as well as experience a laser focused market message. In their new exhibit, TransLogic™ will be located at booth #1121 near the Innovation Theater in the exhibitor’s hall.
“This booth is more than just showing up at a conference. This is a statement about how strong we remain, how focused we are on the North American market, and how committed we are to continuous improvement,” said Cory Kwarta, President of TransLogic™. “From our comprehensive design assist service to modernizing the old systems of less mature tube system providers, the experts at TransLogic™ have customers covered wherever they stand with transport automation.”
The 2023 International Summit & Exhibition on Health Facility Planning, Design & Construction brings together thousands of people working in healthcare planning, design, and construction sectors to discover ways to create value for the healthcare-built environment.
“This is an opportunity for attendees to learn from the best. Our experts know this industry like no other and they embrace the ways we are driving to the future. There is a reason we have been around for over 100 years,” said Amanda Costanzi, Head of TransLogic™ Marketing and Communications. “We’re excited to share our new brand and all that it represents with the PDC attendees.”
More information on attending the 2023 PDC Summit can be found at https://www.ashe.org/education/pdc-summit.
About TransLogic™
TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company, builds on its 100 years of operational technology expertise to reliably automate the delivery of critical items and leverage innovations which transcend industry standards in transport automation. TransLogic™ products are manufactured in the USA, resulting in nominal supply chain issues, fewer shipping delays, and quality controls which meet North America’s standards. Learn more about TransLogic™ solutions at translogic.com.
Erica Fetherston
Erica Fetherston
10 to 1 Public Relations
+1 480-676-9141
erica@10to1pr.com