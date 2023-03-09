UMD Breaks Another Giving Day Record With $3.8M Raised

The University of Maryland topped its Giving Day record again this year, raising $3,808,515 from 8,967 donors during its 10th annual philanthropy marathon.

That total—up from last year’s $3.75 million from 8,875 donors—will support scholarships, emergency funding, student groups, and academic units and programs across campus. Since its launch, UMD’s Giving Day has raised more than $16.5 million.

“To all of the champions, alums, students, faculty, staff, families and friends who made this Giving Day so special—thank you for making our annual tradition a huge success,” said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. “Together we are moving Maryland Fearlessly Forward.”

Terps gave to 456 funds this year, with 13 units surpassing last year’s fundraising totals and 15 beating their 2022 donor counts. Contributions from students rose 24%, while parent and family donors gave 29% more than last year, and 230 Giving Day Champions—who sign up to fundraise for a cause of their choice—brought in over $221,000, an 8.8% increase from last year.

“To see our Giving Day efforts yield these results reinforces what we already know: Our Terp community shows up when asked and gives forward generously,” said Matthew M. Hodge, vice president for university relations. “It’s always exciting to see the energy, creativity and fun that go into Giving Day, all to benefit the University of Maryland.”

Matching funds helped bolster the effort, said Diana Forbus, annual giving manager, with dozens of generous donors providing funding for 53 matches and challenges that generated $722,820 in incentives. Activities across campus—from the Student Alumni Leadership Council’s “shellfie” photo station to the A. James Clark School of Engineering’s ice cream social to the College of Architecture, Planning and Preservation’s pizza giveaway—also encouraged student participation, she said.

“It’s really exciting to see all groups on campus really rally together in support of Giving Day and up their game each year,” Forbus said. “It takes everyone to ensure the ongoing success of Giving Day, and the energy it brings to campus is really astounding.”

In the friendly competition among campus units, the Clark School came out on top, raising $331,231 from 428 donors.

“We have an incredibly committed community in engineering—students, staff, faculty, alumni and supporters—and we’re so appreciative of their generosity," Dean Samuel Graham, Jr. said. “Our driver is to create solutions that have a positive impact on society, helping people live safer, healthier and more productive lives. We’re excited to put these new resources to work toward that goal.”

Maryland Athletics ranked second on the leaderboard, bringing in $317,302.35 from 837 contributors in support of student-athletes.

“We are so grateful and thankful to the supporters of Maryland Athletics and the University of Maryland who contributed on Giving Day,” Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics Damon Evans said. “Our successes on and off the playing fields and courts wouldn’t be possible without our amazing and supportive Terp Nation.”

Architecture, third on the leaderboard, raised $285,404—nearly double last year’s total—from 235 donors. That represented a 22% jump in participation from last year, thanks to bigger matches and more aggressive challenges. A challenge to double the number of donors to the real estate development program, for instance, unlocked a $50,000 gift from the Neighborhood Development Collaborative.

Among other most improved units, the College of Information Studies bumped its donor participation up a whopping 77%, University Libraries saw a 38% jump, and Maryland Hillel increased by 28%.

To further promote the fundraising effort, hundreds of Terps posted the #GivingDayUMD hashtag across social media channels, with five randomly selected to earn an additional $200 for their fund of choice. Enthusiastic participants also earned extra cash by posting pictures of their favorite campus view, their worldwide Terp pride, or their pets or kids sporting UMD gear. The Mighty Sound of Maryland cleaned up with three social media challenge wins, while the Office of Diversity and Inclusion won two, in addition to “power hour” victories for the most alum, parent and family, and student donors at specified times.