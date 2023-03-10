Robert Jon and The Wreck Deliver a High-Octane Rock Experience with Their Latest EP 'One of a Kind'
Featuring material produced by the GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was and Dave Cobb, the EP is out now on all digital platforms via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman RecordsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Southern roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released ‘One Of A Kind,’ their dynamic, multi-faceted new EP, out now on all digital platforms via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Featuring material produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer) and Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons), ‘One Of A Kind’ showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck’s wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic “Come At Me” and the captivating, Americana-infused “Who Can You Love,” to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock track “Pain No More.” The album was recorded at two legendary Studios. Don Was produced at Hensen Studios in Los Angeles (the same studio that gave us legendary albums including “Tapestry” by Carole King and “Blue” by Joni Mitchell, and many others) and Dave Cobb produced in Nashville at the Historic RCA Studio A, the same room famous for recording The Beach Boys, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, The Monkees, and B.B. King.
To celebrate the release, the band has unveiled a video for the EP’s title track, “One Of A Kind,” a supercharged rock & roll anthem produced by Cobb. “This song started off with a riff from Henry and a riff from Robert, and Dave just kind of took it and flew with it,” the band recalls. “We got to nerd out on a bunch of old guitars, amps, and fuzz boxes for this one and really get some fun sounds dialed in as well. Everything happened so quickly working with Dave that we didn’t really even have time to process what was going on! And we were all blown away listening to the end result!”
The ‘One Of A Kind’ EP is the first taste of a slate of material that Robert Jon & The Wreck will roll out over the next year. Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band’s new partnership with Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world’s top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these four native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
Little wonder they have made an impact on audiences across the world, where they’ve played a run of sold-out shows and proudly shared bills with talent the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, and Rival Sons. 2020’s ‘Last Light On The Highway’ garnered worldwide acclaim for the band and 2021’s ‘Shine A Light On Me Brother’ continued their upward trajectory, leading to a collaboration with Journeyman Records. They released two singles in early 2022 “Waiting For Your Man” and “She’s A Fighter.” On September 30th, The Wreck released their latest Album ‘Wreckage Vol. 2,’ which has paved the way for even more new and exciting music from the band.
Robert Jon & The Wreck is currently gearing up for a select run of performances throughout the southeast this winter, kicking off in Clearwater, FL on Friday, March 17th before winding its way through Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://robertjonandthewreck.com/
THE WRECK’S WINTER 2023 US TOUR
3/17/2023 The Murray Theatre At Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
3/18/2023 King Center Studio Theatre – Melbourne, FL
3/19/2023 Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater – Orlando, FL
3/21/2023 Hargray Capitol Theatre – Macon, GA
3/22/2023 Booth Playhouse – Charlotte, NC
3/23/2023 Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC
3/24/2023 Gunter Theatre – Greenville, SC
3/25/2023 Songbirds – Chattanooga, TN
JUST IN! Supporting BLACKBERRY SMOKE TOUR
4/13/23 FORT SMITH, AK Temple Live
4/14/23 ARLINGTON, TX Arlington Backyard
4/15/23 KANSAS CITY, MO KC Live!
4/16/23 WICHITA KS TempleLive
4/27/23 CHARLESTON SC Charleston Music Hall
4/28/23 ALBANY GA Albany Municipal Auditorium
4/30/23 TULSA OK Cain’s Ballroom
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
