Liquid Meta Provides Update on Strategic Review and Calls Special Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") LIQD (FRANKFURT: N5F) LIQQF announced that its Board of Directors has concluded the initial phases of its previously announced strategic review process, as disclosed in the Company's press release dated December 21, 2022. As part of its strategic review, the Board of Directors completed a canvas of various strategic alternatives currently available to the Company in order to preserve or maximize shareholder value, including, but not limited to, returning capital to shareholders, the potential sale, merger, divestiture, return of capital, other strategic transactions of the Company, or continuing to operate as an independent public company.

Following the completion of the initial phases of its strategic review process, the Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interest of the Company to return capital to its shareholders by way of a reduction in stated capital of the Company. Accordingly, the Company announced that it has called a special meeting of shareholders to be held on April 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve a reduction in the stated capital of the Company, which is currently US$24,505,884, by up to US$10,767,449, pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), for the purposes of distributing to the holders of common shares of the Company certain cash on the balance sheet of the Company by way of dividend in the amount of US$0.20 per share (the "Distribution"). The reduction in stated capital and the Distribution are subject to the receipt shareholder and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurances that the reduction in stated capital and Distribution will receive the required approvals, or that the Company will proceed with the Distribution. Further details in respect of the Distribution will be provided as they become available.

The Board of Directors plans to continue its strategic review process in order to further preserve and maximize shareholder value. Other than as described in this press release, the Company has not made any decisions related to other strategic alternatives at this time and there can be no assurance that the continued evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in any strategic alternative, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of the process and does not intend to disclose further developments related to the process unless and until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the Board of Directors has concluded it is necessary or appropriate.

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. Prior to its alternative strategic review process, the Company was creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

To learn more visit Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

Cautionary Notice

Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

Forward-Looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Liquid Meta to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of December 17, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Liquid Meta disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Liquid Meta's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-meta-provides-update-on-strategic-review-and-calls-special-shareholder-meeting-301768477.html

SOURCE Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd