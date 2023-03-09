Submit Release
Jeffrey Dunne Elected to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank

Effective March 9, 2023, the Boards of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (together with the Company, "Bankwell") elected Jeffrey Dunne to serve as a Director of the Company and Bankwell Bank.

Bringing more than 30 years' experience, Mr. Dunne is a Vice Chairman at CBRE, Inc. and oversees the New York Capital Markets team that sells income producing multi-family, office, retail and industrial assets. The team's business is largely transacted in the New York Region, though the group also sells portfolios throughout the United States. Mr. Dunne is active in various charity and community organizations and sits on the Board of Trustees of the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, the Real Estate Advisory Board at Pennsylvania State University's Smeal School of Business and Bishop Caggiano's Real Estate Board. In 2012, Mr. Dunne was honored by the March of Dimes, receiving its annual Real Estate Award and, in 2013, he received the Edward S. Gordon Award. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and holds an M.B.A. from New York University.

Bankwell's Chairman Blake Drexler states, "We are excited to welcome Jeff to Bankwell's Board of Directors. Jeff's vast experience in real estate, financial acumen, leadership skills and his community involvement make him an ideal addition to our board."

Bankwell is a commercial bank that provides banking and lending services to businesses and residents. Bankwell was founded on the principles of providing an exceptional banking experience and adding value to the communities it serves. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Laura Waitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166. More about Bankwell can be found at www.mybankwell.com.

