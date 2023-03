Massive Automation and Electrical MRO Auction Is Now Open For Bidding

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial, an asset recovery firm, is pleased to announce its online auction of automation and MRO equipment from various power generation facilities is now open for bidders to bid online. The auction is set to end on March 15, 2023.

The list of equipment in the auction includes:

- Over 479 MRO and industrial parts

- Electrical equipment

- Tools

- Power transmission equipment

- Valves and pumps

- Safety equipment

- and much more.

Lots are located in an air-conditioned environment in Delta, Ohio and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Buyers can register and bid online by visiting: https://www.nrisolutions.com/auctions

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve.

We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

