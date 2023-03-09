Hampton Financial Corporation Announces the Grant of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC) announces that it has granted stock options to a director and a senior officer to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 subordinate voting shares of the Corporation at the exercise price of $0.45 per share. All options vest immediately and are exercisable for a 10 year term. The options were granted under the Corporation’s stock option plan, pursuant to which the aggregate number of subordinate shares under stock options shall not exceed 10% of the outstanding subordinate voting shares. Following the grant of stock options the Corporation currently has outstanding stock options exercisable to purchase up to 1,500,000 subordinate voting shares of the Corporation.



About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by New SRO (formerly) IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, HSL provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad. The Corporation is also exploring opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its Board and the diverse experience of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

