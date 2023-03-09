Submit Release
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2022   2021   Change     2022   2021   Change
Revenue $ 211,479 $ 134,629   57%   $ 759,813 $ 431,576   76%
Operating income (loss)   15,605   1,680   829%     49,343   (1,413)   nm
EBITDA (1)   35,872   22,567   59%     131,320   86,015   53%
Cashflow   38,590   22,144   74%     130,795   80,191   63%
Net income (loss)   12,264   1,036   1084%     37,999   (428)   nm
Attributable to shareholders   12,244   1,049   1067%     38,008   (360)   nm
                         
Per Share Data (Diluted)                        
EBITDA (1) $ 0.84 $ 0.52   62%   $ 3.06 $ 1.93   59%
Cashflow $ 0.91 $ 0.51   78%   $ 3.04 $ 1.80   69%
                         
Attributable to shareholders:                        
Net income (loss) $ 0.29 $ 0.02   1350%   $ 0.88 $ (0.01)   nm
                         
Common shares (000’s)(4)                        
Basic   41,652   43,341   (4%)     42,216   44,384   (5%)
Diluted   42,524   43,818   (3%)     42,980   44,673   (4%)
                         
                December 31 December 31  
Financial Position at               2022 2021   Change
Total Assets               $ 878,615 $ 813,522   8%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 127,628   196,007   (35%)
Working Capital (2)                 112,154   137,304   (18%)
Net Debt (3)                 15,474   58,703   (74%)
Shareholders’ Equity                 522,023   493,437   6%
                         

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful


Total Energy’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 reflect improved industry conditions compared to the prior year, particularly in North America as wet weather conditions in Australia continued to restrict field operations during the fourth quarter of 2022. Negatively impacting EBITDA and net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a $2.1 million unrealized foreign exchange loss arising from the translation of intercompany working capital balances. The Company did not receive any COVID-19 assistance during the quarter as compared to $1.4 million received in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

    Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2022     2021   Change   2022     2021   Change
Revenue $ 69,185   $ 48,766   42% $ 252,663   $ 146,411   73%
EBITDA (1) $ 17,976   $ 12,700   42% $ 60,002   $ 35,068   71%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   26%     26%   -   24%     24%   -
Operating days(2)   2,600     2,340   11%   10,485     7,334   43%
Canada   1,588     1,342   18%   6,263     4,307   45%
United States   689     663   4%   2,734     2,041   34%
Australia   323     335   (4%)   1,488     986   51%
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 26,610   $ 20,840   28% $ 24,098   $ 19,963   21%
Canada   24,751     18,632   33%   22,369     16,944   32%
United States   28,270     20,979   35%   25,126     19,740   27%
Australia   32,207     29,412   10%   29,484     33,613   (12%)
Utilization   30%     27%   11%   30%     21%   43%
Canada   22%     19%   16%   22%     15%   47%
United States   58%     55%   5%   58%     43%   35%
Australia   70%     73%   (4%)   82%     54%   52%
Rigs, average for period   94     95   (1%)   94     97   (3%)
Canada   76     77   (1%)   76     79   (4%)
United States   13     13   -   13     13   -
Australia   5     5   -   5     5   -

(1)   See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.


North American drilling activity continued to recover during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 2021. Increased activity and pricing drove a significant year over year improvement in Canadian fourth quarter financial performance. Increased day rates and modestly higher year over year fourth quarter utilization contributed to improved financial performance in the United States of America (the “United States” or the “U.S.”). In Australia, increased revenue was offset by reactivation costs incurred as rigs previously on standby due to wet weather conditions resumed field operations. The substantial year over year increase in the CDS segment’s fourth quarter EBITDA was driven by increased pricing that offset the absence of COVID-19 assistance and operating cost inflation.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

    Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2022     2021   Change   2022     2021   Change
Revenue $ 20,043   $ 10,873   84% $ 66,954   $ 36,974   81%
EBITDA (1) $ 6,171   $ 2,712   128% $ 23,361   $ 12,640   85%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   31%     25%   24%   35%     34%   3%
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 12,483   $ 8,249   51% $ 44,376   $ 33,500   32%
Pieces of rental equipment   9,440     9,420   -   9,440     9,420   -
Canada   8,540     8,540   -   8,540     8,540   -
United States   900     880   2%   900     880   2%
Rental equipment utilization   17%     14%   21%   16%     11%   45%
Canada   16%     12%   33%   15%     10%   50%
United States   33%     30%   10%   29%     19%   53%
Heavy trucks   71     79   (10%)   71     79   (10%)
Canada   48     56   (14%)   48     56   (14%)
United States   23     23   -   23     23   -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.


Fourth quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing. Increased equipment utilization, improved pricing and this segment’s significant leverage to higher equipment utilization given its relatively high fixed cost structure contributed to a substantial year over year increase in fourth quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin despite the absence of COVID-19 assistance and operating cost inflation in 2022.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

    Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2022     2021   Change   2022     2021   Change
Revenue $ 93,668   $ 49,314   90% $ 331,669   $ 155,315   114%
EBITDA (1) $ 10,771   $ 3,513   207% $ 36,933   $ 20,613   79%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   11%     7%   57%   11%     13%   (15%)
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   41,243     25,755   60%   41,243     25,755   60%
Canada   18,768     10,930   72%   18,768     10,930   72%
United States   22,475     14,825   52%   22,475     14,825   52%
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)   75%     50%   50%   61%     48%   27%
Canada   66%     33%   100%   47%     33%   42%
United States   84%     75%   12%   79%     72%   10%
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 219.5   $ 147.5   49% $ 219.5   $ 147.5   49%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.


The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s fourth quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and the continued recovery in utilization of the compression rental fleet. Increased overhead absorption due to higher production levels combined with improved pricing on fabrication sales and higher rental fleet utilization contributed to a significant year over year improvement in fourth quarter EBITDA margin despite operating cost inflation and the absence of COVID-19 assistance in 2022. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022, increasing by $72.0 million to $219.5 million compared to the $147.5 million backlog at December 31, 2021 and by $21.7 million, or 11%, from the $197.8 million backlog at September 30, 2022.   

Well Servicing (“WS”)

    Three months ended
December 31 		  Year ended
December 31
    2022     2021   Change   2022     2021   Change
Revenue $ 28,583   $ 25,676   11% $ 108,527   $ 92,876   17%
EBITDA (1) $ 6,222   $ 6,651   (6%) $ 23,395   $ 22,964   2%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue   22%     26%   (15%)   22%     25%   (12%)
Service hours(2)   29,566     30,526   (3%)   117,306     111,585   5%
Canada   14,460     16,061   (10%)   57,123     56,562   1%
United States   5,374     3,559   51%   19,157     13,765   39%
Australia   9,732     10,906   (11%)   41,026     41,259   (1%)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 967   $ 841   15% $ 925   $ 832   11%
Canada   960     774   24%   918     708   30%
United States   955     709   35%   899     696   29%
Australia   983     983   -   948     1,049   (10%)
Utilization(3)   33%     33%   -   32%     29%   10%
Canada   28%     31%   (10%)   27%     27%   -
United States   53%     32%   66%   48%     27%   78%
Australia   37%     41%   (10%)   39%     39%   -
Rigs, average for period   79     83   (5%)   79     83   (5%)
Canada   56     57   (2%)   56     57   (2%)
United States   11     12   (8%)   11     14   (21%)
Australia   12     12   -   12     12   -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.


Fourth quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2022 as compared to 2021 due primarily to improved North American activity and pricing as well as the mix of equipment operating. Fourth quarter EBITDA was lower compared to 2021 due to lower Canadian activity as a result of extreme cold weather conditions and an extended holiday shutdown combined with weakness in Australia where field activity was limited due to prolonged wet weather conditions that resulted in a substantial year over year increase in lower rate paid stand-by. Improved year over year North American pricing was not sufficient to offset the absence of COVID-19 assistance, operating cost inflation and the negative impact of the year over year depreciation of the Australian dollar relative to the Canadian dollar on Australian results, which in turn resulted in lower segment EBITDA margins on a year over year basis.

Corporate

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Total Energy was focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the completion of its 2022 capital expenditure program. After funding capital expenditures, working capital requirements and lease and interest obligations, Total Energy generated $35.3 million of free cash flow during the quarter that was directed towards $28.6 million of debt reduction, $4.5 million of share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid and $2.5 million of dividends.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, after changes in non-cash working capital items and funding $56.7 million of capital expenditures, $7.4 million of interest payments and $5.0 million of lease payments, Total Energy generated $88.7 million of free cash flow that was directed towards $70.5 million of debt repayment, $12.6 million of share repurchases and $5.0 million of paid dividends.

Total Energy exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with $112.2 million of positive working capital, including $34.1 million of cash, and $150 million of available credit under its $225 million of revolving bank credit facilities.   The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at December 31, 2022 was 4.94%.

Outlook

While global economic uncertainty and a relatively warm winter in the northern hemisphere have contributed to oil price volatility and lower natural gas prices, industry conditions remain positive and stable. Current indications are that industry activity levels will continue to modestly improve on a year over year basis, with the CPS segment’s significant year end fabrication backlog providing visibility into the second half of 2023. In this environment, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the disciplined deployment of capital.

Total Energy’s previously announced 2023 preliminary capital expenditure budget of $51.7 million includes $26.1 million for the recertification and maintenance of equipment and $25.6 million of expansion capital, including the substantial upgrade of idle equipment in the CDS and WS segments in direct response to customer demand. The Company intends to fund its 2023 capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow.

Dividend Increase

When Total Energy completed the acquisition of Savanna Energy Services Inc. in June of 2017, it assumed $281.3 million of debt. Since that time, despite some very challenging industry conditions, to December 31, 2022 the Company has repaid $206.4 million, or 73%, of such debt. Subsequent to year end, an additional $5.0 million owing under the Company’s revolving credit facility was repaid such that $70.0 million is currently drawn on $225.0 million of available credit.

Given this significant reduction in debt and Total Energy’s commitment to providing its owners with industry leading returns, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a 33% increase from the fourth quarter 2022 dividend. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 10, 2023 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 10, 2023 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 9878).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2022 Annual report.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(audited)

      December 31   December 31
        2022       2021  
           
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 34,061     $ 33,365  
Accounts receivable       154,581       90,543  
Inventory       91,614       89,921  
Prepaid expenses and deposits       18,847       9,208  
Income taxes receivable       496       2,208  
Current portion of finance lease asset       378       487  
        299,977       225,732  
           
Property, plant and equipment       567,515       575,913  
Income taxes receivable       7,070       7,070  
Deferred income tax asset       -       393  
Lease asset       -       361  
Goodwill       4,053       4,053  
      $ 878,615     $ 813,522  
           
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     $ 114,274     $ 65,513  
Deferred revenue       63,895       16,274  
Dividends payable       2,490       -  
Current portion of lease liabilities       5,173       4,030  
Current portion of long-term debt       1,991       2,611  
        187,823       88,428  
           
Long-term debt       117,997       187,906  
           
Lease liabilities       9,631       8,101  
           
Deferred income tax liability       41,141       35,650  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Share capital       261,109       270,905  
Contributed surplus       3,590       5,757  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss       (17,032 )     (26,704 )
Non-controlling interest       552       561  
Retained earnings       273,804       242,918  
        522,023       493,437  
           
      $ 878,615     $ 813,522  


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

    Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
    (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
           
Revenue   $ 211,479   $ 134,629   $ 759,813   $ 431,576  
           
Cost of services     162,291     103,657     589,809     323,092  
Selling, general and administration     11,082     8,372     39,671     28,234  
Other expense (income)     2,115     448     1,035     (2,206)  
Share-based compensation     351     228     1,142     804  
Depreciation     20,035     20,244     78,813     83,065  
Operating income (loss)     15,605     1,680     49,343     (1,413)  
           
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     232     643     3,164     4,363  
Finance costs, net     (2,094)     (1,583)     (7,374)     (6,837)  
Net income (loss) before income taxes     13,743     740     45,133     (3,887)  
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)     1,289     (285)     1,250     (862)  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)     190     (11)     5,884     (2,597)  
Total income tax expense (recovery)     1,479     (296)     7,134     (3,459)  
           
Net income (loss) for the period   $ 12,264   $ 1,036   $ 37,999   $ (428)  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:          
Shareholders of the Company   $ 12,244   $ 1,049   $ 38,008   $ (360)  
Non-controlling interest   $ 20   $ (13)   $ (9 )   $ (68)  
           
Earnings (loss) per share:          
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.29   $ 0.02   $ 0.90   $ (0.01)  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.29   $ 0.02   $ 0.88   $ (0.01)  


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

    Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
      2022   2021     2022     2021  
    (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
           
Net income (loss) for the period   $ 12,264 $ 1,036   $ 37,999   $ (428)  
           
Unrealized foreign currency translation     965   33     9,672     (7,968)  
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period     965   33     9,672     (7,968)  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ 13,229 $ 1,069   $ 47,671   $ (8,396)  
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:          
           
Shareholders of the Company   $ 13,209 $ 1,082   $ 47,680   $ (8,328)  
Non-controlling interest     20   (13)     (9)     (68)  


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

    Three months ended
December 31		 Year ended
December 31
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
    (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited)
Cash provided by (used in):          
           
Operations:          
Net income (loss) for the period   $ 12,264   $ 1,036   $ 37,999   $ (428)  
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:          
Depreciation     20,035     20,244     78,813     83,065  
Share-based compensation     351     228     1,142     804  
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment     (232)     (643)     (3,164)     (4,363)  
Finance costs, net     2,094     1,583     7,374     6,837  
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currencies translation     2,115     448     1,035     (2,206)  
Current income tax expense (recovery)     1,289     (285)     1,250     (862)  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)     190     (11)     5,884     (2,597)  
Income taxes (paid) recovered     484     (456)     462     (59)  
Cashflow     38,590     22,144     130,795     80,191  
Changes in non-cash working capital items:          
Accounts receivable     9,564     (346)     (64,103)     (17,637)  
Inventory     1,777     9,409     (1,690)     5,107  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     466     (462)     (9,639)     (2,332)  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (4,543)     (1,638)     40,417     14,337  
Deferred revenue     8,755     (1,314)     47,621     9,909  
Cash provided by operating activities     54,609     27,793     143,401     89,575  
Investing:          
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (14,713)     (11,753)     (56,735)     (28,983)  
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment     332     1,351     6,292     10,507  
Changes in non-cash working capital items     (1,373)     3,881     8,181     4,223  
Cash used in investing activities     (15,754)     (6,521)     (42,262)     (14,253)  
Financing:          
Repayment of long-term debt     (28,574)     (5,641)     (70,529)     (42,552)  
Repayment of lease liabilities     (1,359)     (1,093)     (4,966)     (5,803)  
Dividends to shareholders     (2,517)     -     (4,999)     -  
Repurchase of common shares     (4,491)     (5,258)     (12,638)     (10,000)  
Shares issued on exercise of share options     42     42     158     42  
Interest paid     (2,198)     (1,526)     (7,469)     (6,640)  
           
Cash used in financing activities     (39,097)     (13,476)     (100,443)     (64,953)  
           
Change in cash and cash equivalents     (242)     7,796     696     10,369  
           
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     34,303     25,569     33,365     22,996  
           
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 34,061   $ 33,365   $ 34,061   $ 33,365  


Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 69,185   $ 20,043   $ 93,668   $ 28,583   $ -   $ 211,479  
             
Cost of services   49,225     12,152     79,703     21,211     -     162,291  
Selling, general and administration   2,007     1,912     3,208     1,153     2,802     11,082  
Other income   -     -     -     -     2,115     2,115  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     351     351  
Depreciation   9,138     4,868     2,618     3,165     246     20,035  
Operating income (loss)   8,815     1,111     8,139     3,054     (5,514)     15,605  
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   23     192     14     3     -     232  
Finance costs, net   (9)     (16)     (124)     (9)     (1,936)     (2,094)  
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   8,829     1,287     8,029     3,048     (7,450)     13,743  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   346,870     182,095     260,019     83,628     6,003     878,615  
Total liabilities   62,545     20,292     122,320     6,003     145,432     356,592  
Capital expenditures   6,865     3,490     3,928     400     30     14,713  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 89,191 $ 97,228 $ 25,060 $ - $ 211,479
Non-current assets (2)   373,637   146,886   51,045   -   571,568


As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 48,766   $ 10,873   $ 49,314   $ 25,676   $ -   $ 134,629  
             
Cost of services   34,748     6,790     44,054     18,065     -     103,657  
Selling, general and administration   1,528     1,491     1,797     1,231     2,325     8,372  
Other expense   -     -     -     -     448     448  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     228     228  
Depreciation   9,143     5,070     2,200     3,585     246     20,244  
Operating income (loss)   3,347     (2,478)     1,263     2,795     (3,247)     1,680  
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment   210     120     50     271     (8)     643  
Finance costs, net   (2)     (12)     (65)     (4)     (1,500)     (1,583)  
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   3,555     (2,370)     1,248     3,062     (4,755)     740  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   325,143     180,188     206,278     93,274     8,639     813,522  
Total liabilities   60,691     10,316     45,721     4,058     199,299     320,085  
Capital expenditures   7,934     883     2,714     213     9     11,753  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 69,488 $ 37,610 $ 27,531 $ - $ 134,629
Non-current assets (2)   378,519   141,552   60,256   -   580,327

(1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing   (1)    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 252,663   $ 66,954   $ 331,669   $ 108,527   $ -   $ 759,813  
             
Cost of services   185,579     37,713     286,259     80,258     -     589,809  
Selling, general and administration   7,374     6,902     10,071     5,130     10,194     39,671  
Other income   -     -     -     -     1,035     1,035  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     1,142     1,142  
Depreciation   35,785     19,518     9,725     12,832     953     78,813  
Operating income (loss)   23,925     2,821     25,614     10,307     (13,324)     49,343  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   292     1,022     1,594     256     -     3,164  
Finance costs, net   (23)     (75)     (412)     (26)     (6,838)     (7,374)  
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   24,194     3,768     26,796     10,537     (20,162)     45,133  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   346,870     182,095     260,019     83,628     6,003     878,615  
Total liabilities   62,545     20,292     122,320     6,003     145,432     356,592  
Capital expenditures   34,835     8,508     9,490     3,792     110     56,735  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 371,478 $ 263,751 $ 124,584 $ - $ 759,813
Non-current assets (2)   373,637   146,886   51,045   -   571,568


As at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 146,411   $ 36,974   $ 155,315   $ 92,876   $ -   $ 431,576  
             
Cost of services   107,107     20,779     129,685     65,521     -     323,092  
Selling, general and administration   4,729     5,506     6,550     4,701     6,748     28,234  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (2,206)     (2,206)  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     804     804  
Depreciation   37,507     20,547     9,225     14,844     942     83,065  
Operating income (loss)   (2,932)     (9,858)     9,855     7,810     (6,288)     (1,413)  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   493     1,951     1,533     310     76     4,363  
Finance costs   (12)     (71)     (286)     (20)     (6,448)     (6,837)  
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (2,451)     (7,978)     11,102     8,100     (12,660)     (3,887)  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   325,143     180,188     206,278     93,274     8,639     813,522  
Total liabilities   60,691     10,316     45,721     4,058     199,299     320,085  
Capital expenditures   20,491     1,224     6,205     1,054     9     28,983  


  Canada United States Australia Other Total
           
Revenue $ 242,613 $ 105,305 $ 83,656 $ 2 $ 431,576
Non-current assets (2)   378,519   141,552   60,256   -   580,327

(1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1)   EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.
     
(2)   Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.
     
(3)   Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.
     
(4)   Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 16 to the Company’s 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements.
     

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2022 Results

