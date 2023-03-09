USGrants.org tracks over $1.91 billion dollars in funding allocated to support the construction industry
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 155 funding programs totaling more than $191 billion dollars allocated to support construction companies and the industry in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Community Mobilization in Jordan School Construction and Rehabilitation Program
Funding Number: USAID JORDAN 08 005 RFA
Agency: Jordan USAID Amman
Funding Amount: $600,000
Harnessing Inflammation for Reconstruction of Oral and Craniofacial Tissues (R21)
Funding Number: RFA DE 09 002
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
Advanced Building Construction with Energy Efficient Technologies & Practices (ABC)
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002099
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERRS) Land Acquisition and Construction Program for Fiscal Year 2023
Funding Number: NOAA NOS OCM 2023 2007627
Agency: Department of Commerce
Funding Amount: $1,500,000
Palisade Lakes Trail Reconstruction
Funding Number: P13AS00013
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $80,000
RESTORE Act Direct Component Non Federal Share of Another Federally Funded Activity Non Construction or Real Property Activities
Funding Number: GR RDC 15 004
Agency: U.S. Dept. of Treasury RESTORE Act Program
Funding Amount: $56,094,801
Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Impact Aid Discretionary Construction Grant Program CFDA NUmber 84.041C
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 051512 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Construction Grant Program
Funding Number: 2008 NIST 01
Agency: Department of Commerce
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Manufacturing and Construction Machines and Equipment
Funding Number: PD 10 1468
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: $300,000
Trails maintenance and construction of and the trail system
Funding Number: NPS NOIBAND10212
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Notice of Intent to Award - Holtville-Alamo Wetlands Construction Project
Funding Number: BOR LC 16 N010
Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation
Funding Amount: $3,000,000
Tent Pad Construction and Babys Breath Control
Funding Number: E12AC30436
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $26,500
WaterSMART: Desalination Construction Projects Under the WIIN Act
Funding Number: BOR DO 19 F008
Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation
Funding Amount: $20,000,000
Deployment of Innovative Asphalt Binder Construction Technologies
Funding Number: DTFH61 11 RA 00013
Agency: DOT Federal Highway Administration
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
RESTORE Act Direct Component – Construction and Real Property Acquisition Activities
Funding Number: GR RDC 23 050
Agency: US Department of the Treasury, U.S. Dept. of Treasury RESTORE Act Program
Funding Amount: $110,099,450
Reconstruction in the Northeast: Produce a Special History Study and Interpretive Development Workshop on Reconstruction for Sites in the Northeast Region
Funding Number: P16AS00407
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $104,003
The Reclamation Youth Conservation Program Lake Berryessa Trail Construction
Funding Number: R12FA20027
Agency: Bureau of Reclamation Mid Pacific Region
Funding Amount: $150,000
National Park Service Cyclic Maintenance of North Properties Boundary Fence and Trails ConstructionRehab
Funding Number: NPS NOIP15AC01142
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $88,220
National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERRS) Land Acquisition and Construction Program for Fiscal Year 2014
Funding Number: NOAA NOS OCRM 2014 2003945
Agency: Department of Commerce
Funding Amount: $1,900,000
Analysis of Practices that Lead to Successful Prairie Reconstructions
Funding Number: F17AS00189
Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: $40,000
National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERRS) Land Acquisition and Construction Program for Fiscal Year 2013
Funding Number: NOAA NOS OCRM 2013 2003663
Agency: Department of Commerce
Funding Amount: $750,000
Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Impact Aid Discretionary Construction Grant Program CFDA Number 84.041C
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 041919 005
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Recovery Act NIST Construction Grant Program
Funding Number: 2009 NIST ARRA CONSTRUCTION 01
Agency: National Institute of Standards and Technology
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Paleolandscape Reconstruction of the Wind Energy Area off the Massachusetts Coast
Funding Number: M12AS00004
Agency: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
Funding Amount: $60,000
Notice of Intent to Issue Funding Opportunity Announcement No. DE-FOA-0002543 Advanced Building Construction (ABC) - 2021
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002544
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/construction-companies
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
