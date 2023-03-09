USGrants.org tracks over $1.91 billion dollars in funding allocated to support the construction industry

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 155 funding programs totaling more than $191 billion dollars allocated to support construction companies and the industry in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Community Mobilization in Jordan School Construction and Rehabilitation Program

Funding Number: USAID JORDAN 08 005 RFA

Agency: Jordan USAID Amman

Funding Amount: $600,000

Harnessing Inflammation for Reconstruction of Oral and Craniofacial Tissues (R21)

Funding Number: RFA DE 09 002

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

Advanced Building Construction with Energy Efficient Technologies & Practices (ABC)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002099

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERRS) Land Acquisition and Construction Program for Fiscal Year 2023

Funding Number: NOAA NOS OCM 2023 2007627

Agency: Department of Commerce

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Palisade Lakes Trail Reconstruction

Funding Number: P13AS00013

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $80,000

RESTORE Act Direct Component Non Federal Share of Another Federally Funded Activity Non Construction or Real Property Activities

Funding Number: GR RDC 15 004

Agency: U.S. Dept. of Treasury RESTORE Act Program

Funding Amount: $56,094,801

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) Impact Aid Discretionary Construction Grant Program CFDA NUmber 84.041C

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 051512 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Construction Grant Program

Funding Number: 2008 NIST 01

Agency: Department of Commerce

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Manufacturing and Construction Machines and Equipment

Funding Number: PD 10 1468

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: $300,000

Trails maintenance and construction of and the trail system

Funding Number: NPS NOIBAND10212

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Notice of Intent to Award - Holtville-Alamo Wetlands Construction Project

Funding Number: BOR LC 16 N010

Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Tent Pad Construction and Babys Breath Control

Funding Number: E12AC30436

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $26,500

WaterSMART: Desalination Construction Projects Under the WIIN Act

Funding Number: BOR DO 19 F008

Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation

Funding Amount: $20,000,000

Deployment of Innovative Asphalt Binder Construction Technologies

Funding Number: DTFH61 11 RA 00013

Agency: DOT Federal Highway Administration

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

RESTORE Act Direct Component – Construction and Real Property Acquisition Activities

Funding Number: GR RDC 23 050

Agency: US Department of the Treasury, U.S. Dept. of Treasury RESTORE Act Program

Funding Amount: $110,099,450

Reconstruction in the Northeast: Produce a Special History Study and Interpretive Development Workshop on Reconstruction for Sites in the Northeast Region

Funding Number: P16AS00407

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $104,003

The Reclamation Youth Conservation Program Lake Berryessa Trail Construction

Funding Number: R12FA20027

Agency: Bureau of Reclamation Mid Pacific Region

Funding Amount: $150,000

National Park Service Cyclic Maintenance of North Properties Boundary Fence and Trails ConstructionRehab

Funding Number: NPS NOIP15AC01142

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $88,220

National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERRS) Land Acquisition and Construction Program for Fiscal Year 2014

Funding Number: NOAA NOS OCRM 2014 2003945

Agency: Department of Commerce

Funding Amount: $1,900,000

Analysis of Practices that Lead to Successful Prairie Reconstructions

Funding Number: F17AS00189

Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: $40,000

National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERRS) Land Acquisition and Construction Program for Fiscal Year 2013

Funding Number: NOAA NOS OCRM 2013 2003663

Agency: Department of Commerce

Funding Amount: $750,000

Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE): Impact Aid Discretionary Construction Grant Program CFDA Number 84.041C

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 041919 005

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Recovery Act NIST Construction Grant Program

Funding Number: 2009 NIST ARRA CONSTRUCTION 01

Agency: National Institute of Standards and Technology

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Paleolandscape Reconstruction of the Wind Energy Area off the Massachusetts Coast

Funding Number: M12AS00004

Agency: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

Funding Amount: $60,000

Notice of Intent to Issue Funding Opportunity Announcement No. DE-FOA-0002543 Advanced Building Construction (ABC) - 2021

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002544

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/construction-companies

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.