Cần Thơ, USAID foster collaboration to mitigate climate change effects

CẦN THƠ — Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on Thursday had a working session with a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) led by its Administrator Samantha Power, during which the two sides discussed collaboration in climate change response and how to support people affected by the natural phenomenon.

According to Trần Việt Trường, Chairman of municipal People’s Committee, a range of hydroelectric dams in many countries that are upstream of the Mekong Delta have changed the flow and greatly affected the lives of people in the downstream areas. The rise in sea level is the most obvious evidence.

Scientists have predicted that the Mekong Delta may be deeply flooded in the next few decades.

Cần Thơ and the Mekong Delta provinces are looking for ways to restructure crops and livestock as a response to saline water intrusion, therefore the city hopes that USAID will pay attention to research and support so localities in the Mekong Delta can adapt to climate change, he said.

The official said Cần Thơ still faces difficulties in terms of transport infrastructure. It is the only locality in the Mekong Delta that has an international airport, but the facility mainly serves the travel needs of people, leading to limitations in transporting agricultural products in the Delta.

The city wishes to receive support from USAID to facilitate farmers and businesses engaging in agricultural production, Trường said, adding it will help promote the sale of farm produce of the whole region.

For her part, Samantha Power said that the organisation pays attention to enhance support for people to adapt to changing climate change to secure their livelihoods.

The official also expressed her interest in cooperating with Cần Thơ City in other activities to strengthen action against plastic pollution, assist those affected by climate change as well as take care of their health. — VNS