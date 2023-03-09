Sanctioning a Network Supporting Iran’s Aircraft Procurement and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Activities

The United States is designating five entities and one individual based in the People’s Republic of China for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

This network is responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of components, including those used in Shahed-series UAVs, to the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA), which was designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 in September 2008. Those designated today facilitated transactions for components for fixed-wing, rotorcraft, and UAV applications.

The United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt these efforts and work with allies and partners to hold Iran accountable for its actions.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release .