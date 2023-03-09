Submit Release
CPS Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Earnings

  • Pretax income of $18.3 million for the fourth quarter and $116.2 million for 2022
  • Net income of $14.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the fourth quarter
  • Net income of $86.0 million, or $3.23 per diluted share for 2022
  • New contract purchases of $1.854 billion for the full year 2022  

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $14.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. This compares to a net income of $19.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $83.0 million, an increase of $13.7 million, or 19.7%, compared to $69.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $64.7 million compared to $45.0 million for the 2021 period.   Pretax income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18.3 million compared to pretax income of $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 total revenues were $329.7 million compared to $267.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $61.9 million, or 23.1%. Total expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $213.5 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 5.7%, compared to $202.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Pretax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $116.2 million, compared to $65.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $86.0 million, or $3.23 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $47.5 million, or $1.84 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, CPS purchased $428.1 million of new contracts compared to $468.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 and $328.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's receivables totaled $2.795 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase from $2.687 billion as of September 30, 2022 and an increase from $2.209 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 5.83% of the average portfolio as compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 12.62% of the total portfolio as of December 31, 2022, as compared to 10.53% as of December 31, 2021.

The fourth quarter brings to close a banner year for the Company,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “We originated $1.85 billion in new finance receivables for the year, a 62% increase over 2021. Our total managed portfolio eclipsed $3 billion for the first time and our earnings for the year are the highest ever in our history.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer

949-753-6811

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations          
(In thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
                         
      Three months ended     Twelve months ended
      December 31,     December 31,
        2022         2021         2022         2021  
Revenues:                        
Interest income     $ 79,690       $ 67,715       $ 305,237       $ 266,266  
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value       -         -         15,283         (4,417 )
Other income       3,330         1,650         9,189         5,962  
        83,020         69,365         329,709         267,811  
Expenses:                        
Employee costs       20,868         22,756         84,282         80,534  
General and administrative       11,699         11,582         37,618         34,616  
Interest       28,870         16,980         87,524         75,239  
Provision for credit losses       (4,700 )       (13,000 )       (28,100 )       (14,590 )
Other expenses       7,978         6,667         32,192         26,266  
        64,715         44,985         213,516         202,065  
Income before income taxes       18,305         24,380         116,193         65,746  
Income tax expense       4,170         5,415         30,210         18,222  
Net income     $ 14,135       $ 18,965       $ 85,983       $ 47,524  
                         
Earnings per share:                        
Basic     $ 0.69       $ 0.88       $ 4.10       $ 2.11  
Diluted     $ 0.59       $ 0.71       $ 3.23       $ 1.84  
                         
                         
Number of shares used in computing earnings                        
per share:                        
Basic       20,341         21,661         20,958         22,562  
Diluted       23,828         26,813         26,589         25,780  
                         


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
             
      December 31,     December 31,
        2022         2021  
Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 13,490       $ 29,928  
Restricted cash and equivalents       149,299         146,620  
Finance receivables measured at fair value       2,476,617         1,749,098  
             
Finance receivables       92,304         232,390  
Allowance for finance credit losses       (21,753 )       (56,206 )
Finance receivables, net       70,551         176,184  
             
             
Deferred tax assets, net       10,177         19,575  
Other assets       32,634         38,173  
      $ 2,752,768       $ 2,159,578  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     $ 55,421       $ 43,648  
Warehouse lines of credit       285,328         105,610  
Residual interest financing       49,623         53,682  
Securitization trust debt       2,108,744         1,759,972  
Subordinated renewable notes       25,263         26,459  
        2,524,379         1,989,371  
             
Shareholders' equity       228,389         170,207  
      $ 2,752,768       $ 2,159,578  
             


Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions)                        
                   
      At and for the     At and for the
      Three months ended     Twelve months ended
      December 31,     December 31,
        2022         2021         2022         2021  
                         
Contracts purchased     $ 428.08       $ 327.98       $ 1,854.39       $ 1,146.32  
Contracts securitized       337.38         360.00         1,537.38         1,145.00  
                         
Total portfolio balance (5)     $ 2,795.38       $ 2,209.43       $ 2,795.38       $ 2,209.43  
Average portfolio balance (5)       2,764.80         2,190.16         2,539.11         2,147.61  
                         
                         
Delinquencies (5)                        
31+ Days       11.12 %       9.50 %            
Repossession Inventory       1.50 %       1.03 %            
Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory       12.62 %       10.53 %            
                         
Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio (5)                        
Legacy portfolio       6.84 %       0.11 %       4.63 %       5.78 %
Fair Value portfolio       5.79 %       2.89 %       4.52 %       3.09 %
Total portfolio       5.83 %       2.57 %       4.53 %       3.52 %
                         
Recovery rates (2)       43.6 %       63.3 %       52.3 %       54.5 %
                         


      For the   For the
      Three months ended   Twelve months ended
      December 31,   December 31,
        2022       2021       2022       2021  
      $ (3 ) % (4)   $ (3 ) % (4)   $ (3 ) % (4)   $ (3 ) % (4)
Interest income     $ 79.69   11.5 %   $ 67.72   12.4 %   $ 305.24   12.0 %   $ 266.27   12.4 %
Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value       -   0.0 %     -   0.0 %     15.28   0.6 %     (4.42 ) -0.2 %
Other income       3.33   0.5 %     1.65   0.3 %     9.19   0.4 %     5.96   0.3 %
Interest expense       (28.87 ) -4.2 %     (16.98 ) -3.1 %     (87.52 ) -3.4 %     (75.24 ) -3.5 %
Net interest margin       54.15   7.8 %     52.39   9.6 %     242.19   9.5 %     192.57   9.0 %
Provision for credit losses       4.70   0.7 %     13.00   2.4 %     28.10   1.1 %     14.59   0.7 %
Risk adjusted margin       58.85   8.5 %     65.39   11.9 %     270.29   10.6 %     207.16   9.6 %
Core operating expenses       (40.55 ) -5.9 %     (41.01 ) -7.5 %     (154.09 ) -6.1 %     (141.42 ) -6.6 %
Pre-tax income     $ 18.31   2.6 %   $ 24.38   4.5 %   $ 116.19   4.6 %   $ 65.75   3.1 %
                           
                           
                           
(1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory.              
(2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale.        
(3) Numbers may not add due to rounding.                          
(4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.            
(5) Excludes third party portfolios.                          

