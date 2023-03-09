Lumos Pharma to Participate in Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference Held Virtually March 13-15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced that the Company will participate in Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference held virtually March 13-15, 2023. Lumos Pharma will present and host virtual one-on-one meetings with the investment community on Tuesday, March 14th, during the event.



Event: Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference – March 13th-15th

Presentation: Lumos Pharma Presentation March 14th from 2:00-2:30PM EDT

Webcast link: Here

1x1 Meetings: Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 14th

The webcast for the presentation can also be found on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. Please contact your Oppenheimer salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule 1x1 meetings with the management team during the conference or thereafter.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD subjects otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

