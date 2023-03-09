Submit Release
DallasNews Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) today reported a fourth quarter 2022 net loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.40) per share, and an operating loss of $1.9 million. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.40 per share, and an operating loss of $0.7 million. The fourth quarter 2021 net income includes a non-cash pension benefit of $1.0 million and cash proceeds of $1.3 million related to the sale of inactive IP addresses.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNews reported an operating loss adjusted for certain items (“adjusted operating income (loss)”) of $1.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to adjusted operating income of $0.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a total revenue decline of $1.5 million.

For the full year 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $9.8 million, or $(1.83) per share, and an operating loss of $9.0 million. For the full year 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $0.5 million, or $(0.09) per share, and an operating loss of $10.0 million. The 2021 net loss includes a non-cash pension benefit of $4.2 million, a non-cash tax benefit of $2.6 million related to the release of an uncertain tax reserve and cash proceeds of $1.3 million related to the sale of inactive IP addresses.

For the full year 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $5.3 million, a $1.5 million greater loss when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $3.8 million reported for the full year 2021. The incremental loss is primarily due to a total revenue decline of $3.7 million and a newsprint expense increase of $1.2 million, partially offset by expense savings of $2.7 million in distribution and $1.0 million in employee compensation and benefits.

Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, said, “In 2022, our performance met the Return to Growth Plan that we presented to our Board in September of 2021. This plan is built with the intention of creating a sustainably profitable digital media and marketing services company, and our annual results in 2022 were consistent with it. Simultaneously, we remain committed to returning capital to shareholders during this transition which was evident in the payment of our special dividend and regular dividends last year. The current phase of the RTG Plan will be the most challenging and our team is focused on the key business drivers that will determine our success.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue was $39.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million or 3.6 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.4 million or 7.0 percent when compared to the $19.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline is primarily due to a $1.0 million or 8.1 percent reduction in print advertising revenue.

Circulation revenue was $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of less than $0.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $0.6 million or 23.2 percent, offset by a print circulation decline of $0.7 million or 5.1 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue was $4.1 million, a slight decrease when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total consolidated operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2022, on a GAAP basis, was $41.0 million, an improvement of $0.2 million or 0.5 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement is primarily due to expense savings of $1.1 million in distribution and $0.6 million in outside services, partially offset by an increase of $1.6 million in employee compensation and benefits expense.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $40.1 million, an improvement of $0.2 million or 0.4 percent when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year Results

Total revenue was $150.7 million for the full year 2022, a decrease of $3.7 million or 2.4 percent when compared to the full year 2021.
Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $69.7 million in 2022, a decrease of $3.6 million or 4.9 percent when compared to the $73.3 million reported for the full year 2021. Print advertising revenue declined $2.7 million or 5.6 percent and digital advertising and marketing services revenue declined $0.9 million or 3.6 percent.

Circulation revenue was $65.2 million for the full year 2022, an increase of $0.2 million or 0.4 percent when compared to the full year 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $3.5 million or 36.9 percent, partially offset by a print circulation decline of $3.3 million or 6.0 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.4 million, or 2.3 percent, to $15.8 million, primarily due to reductions in revenue from mailed advertisements for business customers and distribution revenue from commercial printing.

Total consolidated operating expense for the full year 2022, on a GAAP basis, was $159.6 million, an improvement of $4.7 million or 2.9 percent compared to the full year 2021. The improvement is primarily due to expense savings of $2.7 million in distribution, $2.0 million in employee compensation and benefits, and $1.3 million in depreciation, partially offset by an increase of $1.2 million in newsprint expense.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $155.9 million, an improvement of $2.3 million or 1.4 percent when compared to $158.2 million of adjusted operating expense in the full year 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 663 employees, an increase of 7 full-time equivalents, or 1.1 percent, when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $27.8 million and the Company had no debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of operating loss to adjusted operating income (loss) and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense are included in the exhibits to this release.

Financial Results Conference Call

DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CST to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-877-336-4441 and enter the following access code when prompted: 5166062. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CST on March 10, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on March 16, 2023. The access code for the replay is 1651323.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com

Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation’s (the “Company”) business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, cash balance and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint and distribution prices; program costs; the success of the Company’s digital strategy; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters or that our financial projections are accurate, as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Contact:
Katy Murray
214-977-8869

DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations

                       
                       
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) 2022     2021     2022     2021  
Net Operating Revenue:                      
Advertising and marketing services $ 18,421     $ 19,800     $ 69,667     $ 73,271  
Circulation   16,615       16,671       65,191       64,943  
Printing, distribution and other   4,067       4,109       15,793       16,160  
Total net operating revenue   39,103       40,580       150,651       154,374  
Operating Costs and Expense:                      
Employee compensation and benefits   17,454       15,884       67,096       69,078  
Other production, distribution and operating costs   19,973       21,759       78,638       81,041  
Newsprint, ink and other supplies   2,976       2,720       11,035       9,878  
Depreciation   582       875       2,709       4,002  
Amortization                     64  
Loss on sale/disposal of assets, net   58             58       29  
Asset impairments               102       232  
Total operating costs and expense   41,043       41,238       159,638       164,324  
Operating loss   (1,940 )     (658 )     (8,987 )     (9,950 )
Other income (loss), net   (193 )     2,638       (241 )     7,332  
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes   (2,133 )     1,980       (9,228 )     (2,618 )
Income tax provision (benefit)   8       (169 )     558       (2,151 )
Net Income (Loss) $ (2,141 )   $ 2,149     $ (9,786 )   $ (467 )
                       
Per Share Basis (1)                      
Net income (loss)                      
Basic $ (0.40 )   $ 0.40     $ (1.83 )   $ (0.09 )
Number of common shares used in the per share calculation:                      
Basic   5,352,490       5,352,490       5,352,490       5,352,490  


(1) The Company’s Series A and Series B common stock equally share in the distributed and undistributed earnings. There were no options or RSUs outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, that would result in dilution of shares or the calculation of EPS under the two-class method as prescribed under ASC 260 – Earnings Per Share.


DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

           
           
  December 31,   December 31,
In thousands (unaudited) 2022   2021
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,825   $ 32,439
Accounts receivable, net   14,023     16,012
Notes receivable       22,400
Other current assets   6,077     5,677
Total current assets   47,925     76,528
Property, plant and equipment, net   7,438     8,822
Operating lease right-of-use assets   14,811     17,648
Deferred income taxes, net   282     257
Other assets   1,809     2,197
Total assets $ 72,265   $ 105,452
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 5,041   $ 7,821
Accrued compensation and other current liabilities   8,214     9,505
Contract liabilities   9,504     10,592
Total current liabilities   22,759     27,918
Long-term pension liabilities   19,455     14,275
Long-term operating lease liabilities   16,546     19,181
Other liabilities   1,142     1,501
Total liabilities   59,902     62,875
Total shareholders' equity   12,363     42,577
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 72,265   $ 105,452


DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

                       
                       
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
In thousands (unaudited) 2022     2021     2022     2021  
Total net operating revenue $ 39,103     $ 40,580     $ 150,651     $ 154,374  
Total operating costs and expense   41,043       41,238       159,638       164,324  
Operating Loss $ (1,940 )   $ (658 )   $ (8,987 )   $ (9,950 )
                       
Total operating costs and expense $ 41,043     $ 41,238     $ 159,638     $ 164,324  
Less:                      
Depreciation   582       875       2,709       4,002  
Amortization                     64  
Severance expense   304       95       845       1,816  
Loss on sale/disposal of assets, net   58             58       29  
Asset impairments               102       232  
Adjusted Operating Expense $ 40,099     $ 40,268     $ 155,924     $ 158,181  
                       
Total net operating revenue $ 39,103     $ 40,580     $ 150,651     $ 154,374  
Adjusted operating expense   40,099       40,268       155,924       158,181  
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ (996 )   $ 312     $ (5,273 )   $ (3,807 )

The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments (“adjusted operating income (loss)”). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company’s financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company’s business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.


