HCI Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Florida Passes Historic Tort Reforms
Fourth Quarter Gross Loss Ratio Declined to 39.4%

TAMPA, Fla., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $1.4 million, or $0.01 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.6 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, compared with adjusted net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.14 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary
“We were pleased to see further improvement in our underlying profitability this quarter,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “The bills passed by the Florida Legislature in 2022 squarely address the rising cost of litigation and social inflation in the Florida homeowners industry. We believe these reforms will support a healthier market for private insurance in Florida in the years to come.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned of $183.0 million increased 16.6% from $156.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting higher average premium per policy.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $77.0 million increased from $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ceded premiums represented 42.1% and 34.8% of gross premiums earned in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net investment income of $7.4 million increased from $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the company repositioned the investment portfolio to take advantage of higher interest rates.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $72.1 million increased from $63.2 million in the same period of 2021. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percent of gross premiums earned declined to 39.4% from 40.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $24.0 million decreased from $24.2 million in the same quarter of 2021 and declined from 15.4% of gross premiums earned to 13.1%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies, lower commissions, and lower policy acquisition costs related to United Property and Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) policies.

General and administrative personnel expenses of $11.3 million decreased from $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to a reduction in stock-based compensation and a decrease in employee and executive bonuses.

Full Year 2022 Results
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the company reported a net loss of $54.6 million, or $6.24 loss per share, compared with net income of $7.2 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the twelve-month period was $47.5 million, or $5.48 loss per share compared with adjusted net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, in the same period of 2021. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $724.7 million increased 25.6% from $577.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, reflecting higher average premium per policy.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $261.1 million increased from $199.7 million in the twelve months of 2021. The increase over last year also included an adjustment to reduce benefits under a multi-year reinsurance contract with retrospective provisions as a result of Hurricane Ian. Ceded premiums increased as a percentage of gross premiums earned from 34.6% to 36.0% in the twelve months of 2022.

Net investment income of $32.4 million increased from $12.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 as the company repositioned the investment portfolio to take advantage of higher interest rates. The increase also included a gain of $13.4 million on the sale of a portion of one of the properties in the Greenleaf portfolio.

Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $8.3 million compared with net realized and unrealized investment gains of $7.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to an overall decline in the market for equity securities compared with the year ended December 31, 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $371.5 million increased from $227.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses was due to Hurricane Ian, growth at TypTap, and policies assumed or renewed from UPC.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $105.0 million increased from $93.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 but declined from 16.2% of gross premiums earned to 14.5%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies, lower commissions, and lower policy acquisition costs related to UPC policies.

General and administrative personnel expenses of $56.5 million increased from $45.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to an increase in personnel related expenses and benefits.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

- Tables to follow -

 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    FY 2022     Q4 2022     Q3 2022     Q2 2022     Q1 2022     FY 2021  
          (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)        
Insurance Operations                                    
Gross Written Premiums:                                    
Homeowners Choice   $ 377,860     $ 54,180     $ 119,400     $ 113,139     $ 91,141     $ 426,910  
TypTap Insurance Company     348,159       117,212       71,781       73,013       86,153       247,479  
Total Gross Written Premiums     726,019       171,392       191,181       186,152       177,294       674,389  
                                     
Gross Premiums Earned:                                    
Homeowners Choice     426,502       95,533       98,985       113,681       118,303       401,137  
TypTap Insurance Company     298,214       87,421       82,728       67,443       60,622       175,907  
Total Gross Premiums Earned     724,716       182,954       181,713       181,124       178,925       577,044  
                                     
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio     51.3 %     39.4 %     76.9 %     47.9 %     40.6 %     39.4 %
                                     
Per Share Metrics                                    
GAAP Diluted EPS   $ (6.24 )   $ 0.18     $ (5.66 )   $ (1.04 )   $ 0.09     $ 0.21  
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS   $ (5.48 )   $ 0.06     $ (5.62 )   $ (0.71 )   $ 0.34     $ 0.10  
                                     
Dividends per share   $ 1.60     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 1.60  
                                     
Book value per share at the end of period   $ 18.91     $ 18.91     $ 19.52     $ 26.39     $ 31.66     $ 31.92  
                                     
Shares outstanding at the end of period     8,598,682       8,598,682       8,926,845       9,047,972       10,125,927       10,131,399  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
Assets            
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $494,197 and $41,953, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)   $ 483,901     $ 42,583  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $36,272 and $46,276, respectively)     34,583       51,740  
Limited partnership investments     25,702       28,133  
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity     18       363  
Real estate investments     71,388       73,896  
Total investments     615,592       196,715  
             
Cash and cash equivalents     234,863       628,943  
Restricted cash     2,900       2,400  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable     1,952       353  
Income taxes receivable     2,807       4,084  
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,362 and $1,750, respectively)     34,998       68,157  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums     66,627       26,355  
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:            
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)     71,594       11,985  
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $454 and $90, respectively)     616,765       64,665  
Deferred policy acquisition costs     45,522       57,695  
Property and equipment, net     17,910       14,232  
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases     777       2,204  
Intangible assets, net     10,578       10,636  
Funds withheld for assumed business     48,772       73,716  
Other assets     31,671       14,717  
             
Total assets   $ 1,803,328     $ 1,176,857  
             
Liabilities and Equity            
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 863,765     $ 237,165  
Unearned premiums     368,047       366,744  
Advance premiums     18,587       13,771  
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses     8,606       4,017  
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable     17,646       19,318  
Accrued expenses     14,534       15,453  
Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses     19,863        
Deferred income taxes, net     1,704       11,739  
Revolving credit facility           15,000  
Long-term debt     211,687       45,504  
Lease liabilities - operating leases     721       2,203  
Other liabilities     23,361       31,485  
             
Total liabilities     1,548,521       762,399  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
Redeemable noncontrolling interest     93,553       89,955  
             
Equity:            
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,598,682 and 10,131,399
shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively)		            
Additional paid-in capital           76,077  
Retained income     172,482       246,790  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes     (9,886 )     498  
Total stockholders' equity     162,596       323,365  
Noncontrolling interests     (1,342 )     1,138  
Total equity     161,254       324,503  
             
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity   $ 1,803,328     $ 1,176,857  


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended     Years Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
                         
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)              
Revenue                        
                         
Gross premiums earned   $ 182,954     $ 156,853     $ 724,716     $ 577,044  
Premiums ceded     (77,036 )     (54,629 )     (261,144 )     (199,741 )
                         
Net premiums earned     105,918       102,224       463,572       377,303  
                         
Net investment income     7,365       2,586       32,447       12,335  
Net realized investment gains (losses)     17       1,520       (1,187 )     6,472  
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)     1,004       2,012       (7,153 )     1,363  
Policy fee income     1,099       1,033       4,279       3,995  
Gain from remeasurement of contingent liabilities     3,117             3,117        
Other     1,423       2,945       4,488       6,447  
                         
Total revenue     119,943       112,320       499,563       407,915  
                         
Expenses                        
                         
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     72,135       63,193       371,463       227,525  
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses     24,028       24,158       104,977       93,732  
General and administrative personnel expenses     11,328       13,695       56,511       45,428  
Interest expense     2,839       657       7,768       6,400  
Impairment loss     2,284             2,284        
Debt conversion expense           481             1,754  
Other operating expenses     4,586       7,598       24,978       21,843  
                         
Total expenses     117,200       109,782       567,981       396,682  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes     2,743       2,538       (68,418 )     11,233  
                         
Income tax expense (benefit)     92       1,103       (13,815 )     3,991  
                         
Net income (loss)   $ 2,651     $ 1,435     $ (54,603 )   $ 7,242  
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest     (2,305 )     (2,224 )     (9,106 )     (7,399 )
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     1,180       817       5,198       2,013  
                         
Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interests   $ 1,526     $ 28     $ (58,511 )   $ 1,856  
                         
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.18     $ 0.01     $ (6.24 )   $ 0.23  
                         
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.18     $ 0.01     $ (6.24 )   $ 0.21  
                         
Dividends per share   $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 1.60     $ 1.60  
                                 
                                 

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
GAAP   December 31, 2022     December 31, 2022  
    Income
(Numerator)		     Shares (a)
(Denominator)		     Per
Share
Amount		     Loss
(Numerator)		     Shares (a)
(Denominator)		     Per
Share
Amount		  
Net income (loss)   $ 2,651                 $ (54,603 )            
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest     (2,305 )                 (9,106 )            
Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities     1,182                   5,198              
Net income (loss) attributable to HCI     1,528                   (58,511 )            
Less: Income (loss) attributable to participating securities     (42 )                 3,463              
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share:                                    
Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders     1,486       8,356     $ 0.18       (55,048 )     8,817     $ (6.24 )
                                     
Effect of Dilutive Securities:*                                    
Stock options                                    
Convertible senior notes                                    
Warrants                                    
                                     
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:                                    
Income (loss) available to common stockholders and assumed conversions   $ 1,486       8,356     $ 0.18     $ (55,048 )     8,817     $ (6.24 )
                                     
(a) Shares in thousands.  
* Convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to antidilutive effect.  
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income (loss) of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) and GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
GAAP Net income (loss)           $ 2,651               $ (54,603 )
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses   $ (1,004 )             $ 7,153          
Less: Tax effect at 0%*   $ -               $ -          
Net adjustment to Net income (loss)           $ (1,004 )             $ 7,153  
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income (loss)           $ 1,647               $ (47,450 )
                                   
*A valuation allowance was established as of December 31, 2022 on the deferred tax assets related to the 2022 pre-tax loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Consequently, there is no tax effect for net unrealized gains or losses.
 

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income (loss) is presented below.

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
Non-GAAP   December 31, 2022     December 31, 2022  
                                     
    Income
(Numerator)		     Shares (a)
(Denominator)		     Per Share
Amount		     Loss
(Numerator)		     Shares (a)
(Denominator)		     Per Share
Amount		  
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)   $ 1,647                 $ (47,450 )            
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest     (2,305 )                 (9,106 )            
Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities     1,190                   5,156              
Net income (loss) attributable to HCI     532                   (51,400 )            
Less: (Income) loss attributable to participating securities     (1 )                 3,046              
                                     
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                                    
Income (loss) allocated to common stockholders     531       8,356     $ 0.06       (48,354 )     8,817     $ (5.48 )
                                     
Effect of Dilutive Securities:*                                    
Stock options                                    
Convertible senior notes                                    
Warrants                                    
                                     
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                                    
Income (loss) available to common stockholders and assumed conversions   $ 531     $ 8,356     $ 0.06     $ (48,354 )   $ 8,817     $ (5.48 )
                                     
(a) Shares in thousands.  
* Convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to antidilutive effect.  
   

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
GAAP diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share           $ 0.18               $ (6.24 )
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses   $ (0.12 )             $ 0.76          
Less: Tax effect at 0%*   $ -               $ -          
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS           $ (0.12 )             $ 0.76  
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS           $ 0.06               $ (5.48 )
                                   
*A valuation allowance was established as of December 31, 2022 on the deferred tax assets related to the 2022 pre-tax loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Consequently, there is no tax effect for net unrealized losses.

 


