Annika Sorenstam Leads National Drive to Support East Palestine

Annika Fore East Palestine will Consist of Charity Golf Event, Online Giving and Auctions to Support Those Impacted in Community

Annika Sorenstam, one of the most iconic and successful golfers of all-time, is taking a swing at helping the community of East Palestine, Ohio, which was affected by recent events. In partnership with the Youngstown Mahoning Valley United Way and The Way Station, Sorenstam is teeing up a national drive to help the community of East Palestine during their time of need. With her husband, Mike McGee, a native of East Palestine and son of legendary PGA TOUR champion, Jerry McGee, and Ed Muransky, owner of The Muransky Companies, the three will be catalysts for an effort called, "Annika Fore East Palestine."

"Mike and I wanted to do something to help his hometown during this time of need, and Ed was his first call. He's very philanthropic and ran with the idea," Sorenstam said. "East Palestine is a close-knit community, and I enjoyed my many visits there over the years. We even had both of our kids baptized there, and held our receptions at the Lake Club afterwards, so this fundraiser brings us full circle."

The campaign will offer people across the country a chance to support and contribute directly to the community of East Palestine to secure items, materials and resources to rebuild their hometown. The national campaign will feature a celebrity golf event hosted by Sorenstam and Muransky on May 15 at The Lake Club in Poland, Ohio. Sorenstam will be joined by her friends from sports and entertainment to offer people an opportunity to meet legendary individuals while contributing to an effort to raise money to meet urgent community needs in East Palestine.

"So many of us, both here in the region and well beyond, have been captivated by what we're seeing on the news about the tragedy in our backyard of East Palestine and are searching for meaningful ways to support our neighbors there," said Ed Muransky, owner of The Muransky Companies, which includes brands such as Southwoods Health and Auntie Anne's Pretzels in its portfolio of companies. "Annika and Mike have a special connection to East Palestine and want to do something special to help. We trust that our respective networks of friends, colleagues and former competitors, as well as the community at-large will also want to be part of this."

All money raised through the event will go to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley fund earmarked for East Palestine support. Items purchased, which will reflect the most urgent and necessary community needs, will be disseminated by The Way Station, a non-profit organization in Columbiana County designed to be a community resource for families and individuals in need.

Visit AnnikaForeEastPalestine.com to donate, volunteer, learn more about becoming a sponsor of the charity golf outing on May 15 and more. Other details about the event and ways to support the drive, including information about the golf event on May 15, will be added to the website as they are finalized, including attendees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005707/en/