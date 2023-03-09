Target Expands Everything Legendary Plant-Based Products to 1,000 Stores Nationwide

Everything Legendary, a black-owned and operated business and the nation's fastest-growing plant-based meat company, announced today that Target will expand its presence in stores by adding 1,000 additional stores nationwide. Everything Legendary is now the largest Black-owned, plant-based meat manufacturer sold at Target.

HYATTSVILLE, Md., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everything Legendary, a black-owned and operated business and the nation's fastest-growing plant-based meat company, announced today that Target will expand its presence in stores by adding 1,000 additional stores nationwide.

"In 2021, we went from a $300,000 'Shark Tank' deal to a nationwide presence in Target stores with 310 locations in 13 states," said Duane Cheers, Co-Founder of Everything Legendary. "Today, the number of store locations has more than tripled due to Target's commitment to investing in Black-owned businesses."

In recent years, Target has pledged to invest $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025, including adding products across its multi-category assortment. Since then, the retailer has increased investments with Black-owned brands, companies, and suppliers by more than 50% compared to 2020 and more than doubled Black-owned brand product offerings, with representation across every major product category.

Customers can now purchase Everything Legendary Classic Burgers, Cheeseburgers and Ground at Target stores in 14 additional states bringing the total number of states to 27. The Cheeseburgers are a new addition to the legendary lineup of plant-based products now sold at Target.

"It's exciting to be a part of Target's 'Black Beyond Measure' movement, which aims to invest more dollars into Black-owned and women-owned businesses," said Danita Claytor, Co-Founder of Everything Legendary. "This initiative allows us to reach more people with healthy alternatives to meat," she added.

Customers can visit the website and use the store locator to find a Target store in their area. Products are available for pick up, same-day delivery and shipping depending upon the specific store.

"We encourage customers to support our brand by visiting these new Target stores and purchasing our products," said Vincent Parker, Chief Operating Officer at Everything Legendary. We are thrilled that our Cheeseburgers, which were featured on the hit TV show 'Shark Tank,' are now available at select Targets across the nation."

Media Contact

Darise Deal, Everything Legendary, 1 301-778-8208, darise@golegendary.com

SOURCE Everything Legendary