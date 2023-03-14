Jason Wible of FrenchCreek Oversees Changes to Boost Business

Jason Wible FrenchCreek

Better Online Presence, New Products Initiate Improvements

FRANKLIN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fall protection industry has transformed incredibly, revolutionizing its products, services, and marketing approach. Nowadays, anyone with internet access can inform themselves on all things related to fall protection while conveniently being able to purchase whatever necessary equipment or products may suit them best.

FrenchCreek Fall Safety President Jason Wible proudly announces that the company has made a huge leap forward in its online presence. From an entirely remodeled website to useful resources and content accessible at the click of a mouse, customers can now benefit from improved user experience when accessing all that FrenchCreek Fall Safety offers them, be it product information, an extensive library of flyers, or educational video materials. This momentous achievement marks significant growth for this innovative business.

In June 2022, FrenchCreek made its mark at the Chicago Association of American Safety Professionals Conference and Expo. Its presence allowed the FrenchCreek team to network with fellow industry professionals from all corners of America while raising brand awareness among a wide audience. According to Jason Wible, it was an invaluable experience for FrenchCreek employees and customers.

Additionally, FrenchCreek recently rolled out a selection of innovative new products, including their unique portable davit system. This cutting-edge device provides secure access to confined spaces such as manholes with the bonus of fall protection rescue equipment for increased safety and peace of mind. It's just one example in an impressive lineup that shows why FrenchCreek continues to be trusted by industry professionals worldwide.

FrenchCreek stands out from the competition in more ways than one: it has superior product design, and its production process is distinctively local. In a time when most of the fall protection industry has outsourced overseas manufacturing, this regional approach sets them apart as an innovator in safety and responsibility.

To celebrate FrenchCreek's remarkable 30th anniversary, Jason Wible recently presented a commemorative plaque honoring the company's unwavering dedication to safety and service throughout its three decades. This significant milestone is an inspiring reminder that everyone can depend on companies like FrenchCreek for reliable security solutions.

About Jason Wible and FrenchCreek

FrenchCreek has been proud to be an American-made company from the moment it started—a vision set forth by its founder, Carl Wible. With him at the helm in 1992, his son and current President of FrenchCreek, Jason Wible, has seen success as they have grown into a larger organization while keeping their design, testing, and manufacturing operations firmly rooted within Franklin, PA. From Fall Arrest systems to Rescue Systems - French Creek's top-quality products continue to exceed expectations.

