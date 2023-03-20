Mobility City of Central Maryland in Elkridge Celebrates One Year of Helping Marylanders Improve Their Quality of Life

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City Central MD showroom in Elkridge MD and technician van for house calls Owner Michael Beckman with Melody in the Mobility City showroom located at 6020 Meadowridge Center Dr, Ste P2, Elkridge, MD 21075

Owners Lyndsy and Michael Beckman enjoy helping Marylanders with the repair, rental, and sale of mobility equipment from their Elkridge MD headquarters

Mike has done a great job of putting together a knowledgeable and compassionate team to serve Central Maryland. They're completely dedicated to improving the quality of life for everyone they meet.” — Ben Fretti, Dir. Operations, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc ., the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Mobility City Central Maryland location celebrated its first anniversary in February 2023. Maryland Central residents who are mobility challenged can visit the Elkridge showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. For those who can’t make it to the showroom, you can schedule a technician come to your home for onsite service.“Michael and Lyndsy were our first franchise owners in Maryland. We are excited by their ability to steadily develop the territory,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “As Central Maryland residents have come to know the excellent customer service and products provided by the Elkridge Maryland Team, we expect to see more showrooms opening in the Baltimore-Washington urban area,” said Diane. Mobility City of Central Maryland covers Howard, Montgomery, Baltimore, Fredrick, Carroll, Hartford Counties and Baltimore City, MD. This woman owned business is led by Lyndsy and Michael Beckman, whose compassion for helping people and burning desire to become entrepreneurs led them to own a Mobility City franchise. “With our background in education, it was a small step to embrace this business model with its emphasis on helping people with mobility challenges. We impact our community in a very meaningful way by improving the quality of life of our neighbors,” they said.Vincent Baratta, Mobility City Holdings Inc, COO said, “Opening a business can be challenging and our Operations Team assists streamlining the process. We prefer owners focus on helping customers, building revenues in-store and scheduling their repair technicians on house calls for repairs, deliveries and installations. We expect Michael and Lyndsy will continue to expand their business in their second year,” said Vincent.“Selecting the right owner for our network expansion takes careful thought. We could not have chosen better business owners in Central Maryland than Michael and Lyndsy; especially with their sensitivity to customer needs,” said Diane Baratta, Mobility City Holdings Inc CEO. Franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country. Individuals interested in pursuing a franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters through over 40 locations in 22 states.With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City of Central MD explained in 30 seconds: mobility equipment rental, repair, sales and more!