EVERI NAMED TO "TOP WORKPLACES USA" LIST FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Sixteen Total Top Workplaces Awards Wins Over Past Three Years

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. EVRI ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced the Company has been named to the "Top Workplaces USA 2023" list following a recent independent employee engagement survey conducted by Energage.

Everi has now received 16 Top Workplaces honors over the past three years, with this representing the second time the Company has earned national recognition. In 2022 alone, Everi was named to both the Nevada Top Workplaces and the Greater Austin Top Workplaces list, while the Company's India offices received an annual certification as a Great Place to Work® from the Great Place to Work Institute in India.

"We are honored to be recognized again for our success in creating a positive company culture that is valued by our team members spread across numerous locations nationwide," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and CEO. "In particular, it is incredibly gratifying and humbling to receive yet another national recognition for our corporate culture. This award is based solely on direct feedback from our team members, who collectively foster a strong, cohesive culture that makes Everi an exceptional place to work."

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

