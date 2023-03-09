Exploring IRL's relationship with Web3 - PREMA and Gate co-host a global developer and user conference

Singapore, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 13, PREMA will host an exciting online AMA conference with the world-renowned Gate Exchange, inviting developers and users from around the world to discuss the development of IRL and Web3.

Conference Details:

Time: March 13, 2023, 11:00 (UTC)

Location: https://t.me/prmx_io_global



Announcement: https://gleam.io/jzZH2/premaxgateio-ama



Guests: Masahiro Kawakami, CEO of Prema, Gatecommunity manager

Process:

- Discussing about the future development of IRL and Web3.

- Answering questions from developers and users about PREMA technology, applications, business planning, etc.

- Discussing the future application prospects and commercial value of the PREMA project's "connecting virtual and real" concept.

- Distributing gifts to participants.

The PREMA platform is centered on PREMA X, the NFT marketplace. It leverages the PREMA wallet application and traceability system to connect NFT and NFT usage scenarios - such as metaverse blockchain games in URL (UnReal Life), and physical facilities and physical products in IRL (In Real Life).

In this online AMA session, Masahiro Kawakami will tell participants how PREMA is using the NFT medium to connect the world's tangible objects with digital content, provide a marketplace for them to be traded, and guide users to a variety of services that give everyone access to the useful tools they need at any given time.

In addition, there is PREMA's core technology "NFC and AQR", using PREMA Wallet or PREMA X. The NFT obtained with AQR and NFC technology can be used in the PREMA platform, as well as in the partner's GameFi and metaverse.

PREMA Token (PRMX) is a digital asset that supports the ecosystem of the PREMA platform and is compliant with the ERC-20 token standard for the Ethereum blockchain with mature security performance, processing power, and various durability features.

As of now, PREMA has been listed on: XT.com/ Kucoin/ Bitmart/ LBank/ BKEX/ Phemex/ MEXC/ Coinsbit/ Gate.io/ Bittrex.

Masahiro Kawakami

https://www.linkedin.com/in/%E6%98%8C%E6%B5%A9-%E6%B2%B3%E4%B8%8A-51276161/



Media contact Contact: Andrew Li Company Name: Prema Website: https://prmx.io/ Email: prema-at-rbbc.com.cn Contact: Barry Smith Company Name: Gate Website: https://gate.io/ Email: support-at-mail.gate.io