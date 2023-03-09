Ra'ed Saade to Join Brittney Johnson & Alice Fearn For MAD HATTER, THE MUSICAL in Montreal

Ra'ed Saade, a breakout star from the hit Netflix series "My unorthodox Life," is set to take the stage in Montreal's Mad Hatter the Musical, Concert Edition.

MONTREAL, CANADA, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The concert will be held at the city's iconic Place des Arts, and Ra'ed Saade will be performing alongside Brittney Johnson (NYC Wicked), Alice Fearn (West End Wicked) and an impressive lineup of talented musicians and performers.Ra'ed has captured the hearts of viewers around the world with his incredible talent, courage and inspiring story. In addition to his groundbreaking role on "My unorthodox Life," Ra’ed is set to make history as the first openly gay Arab on the streaming platform. Born and raised in Lebanon, Ra'ed is becoming a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation in the Arab world and beyond."Montreal's Mad Hatter the Musical , Concert Edition is a celebration of music, creativity, inclusion and diversity," Ra'ed said. "I'm honored to be a part of it, and it is important to me to be a positive representation for LGBTQ+ people everywhere. I hope that my story and my music can inspire others to embrace who they are and to pursue their dreams.""We are thrilled to have Ra'ed join us for Mad Hatter the Musical Concert Edition," said the show's Executive Producer, Shannon Bienvenue. "He is an incredible talent and a true inspiration, and we know that his performance will be one of the highlights of the evening.”The Mad Hatter the Musical, Concert Edition promises to be a night to remember, featuring a wide range of musical styles and genres. Over 40 talented musicians and singers will perform 24 original songs composed by one of the co-founders Michael Polo on April 16th, at 3pm at the iconic Montreal's Place des Arts. Tickets are selling fast, so fans are advised to book today.Intended for musical theater and classical music lovers, as well as producers, investors, and affiliates, the concert consist of 24 songs from Mad Hatter the Musical. The Center for Family Guidance, a firm which provides mental health services, is a proud partner of Mad Hatter the Musical."For more information, please visit https://www.madhatterthemusical.com/ To purchase tickets, click here For photos of Ra’ed and the rest of the cast visit: Madhatter drive