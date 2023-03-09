Productive Dentist Academy Earns Three of the Top 10 Best Podcasts in Dentistry
“The Productive Dentist Podcast”, “Everyday Practices Podcast,” and “Investment Grade Practices™” Make List of DentalPodcast.org’s Fan Favorite Podcasts of 2022
We are honored to have earned the loyalty of our listeners yet again, and are happy to continue providing insightful and engaging content that informs and inspires dentists and dental professionals.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental consulting and marketing firm, recently announced its three widely beloved dental podcasts - "The Productive Dentist Podcast," "Everyday Practices Podcast," and "Investment Grade Practices™” - earned three of the top 10 positions for Fan Favorite Podcast 2022 on DentalPodcast.org.
— PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson
“We are absolutely thrilled that all three PDA podcasts are included in the top-10 Fan Favorite Podcasts for 2022,” says PDA CEO & Co-founder Dr. Victoria Peterson. “PDA is a learning organization, and we are passionate about creating valuable content that resonates with our audiences. We are honored to have earned the loyalty of our listeners yet again, and are happy to continue providing insightful and engaging content that informs and inspires dentists and dental professionals.”
Dr. Chance Bodini developed the Dental Podcast Directory (DentalPodcast.org) to recognize and honor the leading voices in the dental world.
“Podcast creators and their fans have had the chance to vote for their four favorite podcasts on DentalPodcast.org since 2015,” says Dr. Bodini. “This year we received 2,161 unique ballots, which is a significant increase from the 947 ballots we received during the 2021 campaign. The four podcasts with the most votes this year were awarded our ‘Fan Favorite’ badge.”
“The Productive Dentist Podcast,” hosted by Dr. Bruce Baird, was voted for 417 times and secured 3rd Place. “Everyday Practices Podcast,” co-hosted by PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson and Dr. Chad Johnson, and “The Investment Grade Practices™ Podcast,” hosted by Dr. Peterson, claimed 5th and 6th place, respectively.
The Productive Dentist Podcast features PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce Baird as he shares the wisdom and knowledge he has gained in more than 42 years of practicing dentistry. A pioneer in dental implants, scheduling, leadership, and practice management, Dr. Baird has a wealth of knowledge is eager to share his expertise so dentists can become more productive and live less stressful and more satisfying lives.
"Successful dentists learn from the achievements and failures of other successful dentists," says Dr. Baird. “Over the course of more than 145 episodes, our podcast has highlighted excellence in dentistry, covering everything from team building and training to mentorship and practice valuations. I'm grateful that our podcast has been voted among the top three most popular podcasts this year and last, as it demonstrates that we are reaching and positively impacting the lives of many dentists."
Regan Robertson and Dr. Chad Johnson host “Everyday Practices Dental Podcast,” on which they invite a wide range of dental professionals - from local dentists to renowned figures in the dental industry - to explore various topics related to dentistry and dental practice management.
“Storytelling is a transformative vehicle used by cultures across the world to pass on important knowledge to future generations,” says Robertson. “We believe that every dentist's business or personal triumph, no matter how big or small, deserves to be shared so others can benefit.”
Dr. Victoria Peterson's Investment Grade Practices™ Podcast focuses on creating thriving practices that enable owners to lead fulfilling lives while building long-term value. In this podcast, Dr. Peterson interviews leading business experts who provide invaluable insights on how to effectively lead your business, foster positive team dynamics, attract your ideal patients, and ultimately achieve an Investment Grade Practice™.
"Our Investment Grade Practices™ Podcast aims to shift the attention of practice owners from the minutiae of practice management and towards broader topics that can have a lasting impact on their businesses,” says Dr. Peterson. "Our objective is to help level the playing field for independent, private practice owners who face intense competition from private equity DSOs. By providing distinctive perspectives, this podcast strives to offer solutions to address this challenge.”
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there might be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That’s why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist’s core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800- 757-6077, e-mail info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
