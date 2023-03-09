Bill Ryan Launches Home Improvement Foundation

/EIN News/ -- Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bill grew up in Chicago but moved to Florida from Southern California in 2019. His career featured an emphasis on start-up companies. He founded two real estate development companies: The Roslin Group, which focused on designing and building mixed-use communities in the Midwest, and Wyndham Development Group, which built residential properties in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

He cut his teeth in his family's real estate development business, growing the company from revenue in the tens of millions to the hundreds of millions and strengthening the national brand presence in the process. As an accomplished C-level entrepreneur, he is accustomed to driving innovation with a bias toward execution.

Bill earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame. He was included in Crain’s Chicago Business “40 Under 40” list in 1992 and in 1998 was named a Legend in Residential Marketing by the National Association of Home Builders National Sales and Marketing Council.

Quality has been at the heart of each of Mr. Ryan’s endeavors. As the industry constantly moves towards “cheaper” and “faster,” Mr. Ryan sees an opportunity for builders and flippers to champion quality in order to gain premium placement in the industry.

To that end, he has launched his newest initiative: The High-Performance Home. The High-Performance Home exists to provide timely information on cutting-edge initiatives inside the home construction industry. Through his travels to connect with leading-edge manufacturers, Bill Ryan brings back the latest in construction designs and offers thought leadership in architectural and construction quality.

Bill Ryan is a Real Estate Advisor at Compass in Palm Beach, Florida and is available for speaking engagements.









