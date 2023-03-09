Submit Release
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Hosts a Special Art Masterclass with a Local Artist in  Celebration of International Women’s Day 

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, hosted a special art masterclass with a  local female artist in celebration of International Women’s Day. The art masterclass was designed to  bring out the authenticities of the Maldives and offer female guests a fun and creative way to connect  with the destination. The theme of the masterclass was “Discovering the Authentic Maldives Through  Art”, and guests had the opportunity to explore their creativity and learn new skills while connecting  with the local artist. 

The local artist, Aishath Nifaya who is known for her intricate and beautiful artwork, shared her insights  and techniques with the guests. She taught them how to use traditional Maldivian motifs and colors to  create stunning pieces of art that capture the essence of the Maldives. The guests were able to explore  their creativity and express themselves through a fun and engaging art class. 

To top it all off, the local artist was also given the opportunity to exhibit her artwork at the resort’s beach  club. The exhibition showcased the beauty and intricacy of the artist’s work and allowed guests to  appreciate the talent and creativity of the local artist. 

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with a talented local artist and celebrate International  Women’s Day through this special event,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park  Kodhipparu Maldives. “We believe that this event will not only provide a fun and memorable experience  for our female guests but also highlight the beauty and authenticity of the Maldives through the eyes of  a local artist.” 

This event was part of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ commitment to promoting and supporting  local artists and talent. The resort is dedicated to providing its guests with authentic experiences that  allow them to connect with the local culture and community.

