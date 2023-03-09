Sogolytics Rolls Out AI Text Assistant to Improve Survey Development

OpenAI powers in-app "Make it better!" functionality to enhance question quality and improve research results.

HERNDON, Va., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sogolytics, leader in feedback and experience management, has rolled out the first research platform integration of an AI text assistant powered by OpenAI.

Building on the energy and excitement of recent developments like ChatGPT and other AI solutions, this new functionality enables users to improve the quality of text within their survey projects without having to leave the Sogolytics platform.

"While clients have always used our platform to collect answers, the phrasing of the questions has a huge impact on the quality of responses they receive," shared Sogolytics VP of Success Melissa Krut. "Language matters, and making it easier for users to better connect with their participants can really make the difference in their data and results."

This functionality will roll out in all Sogolytics accounts, from free to top-tier packages. The company is looking forward to user feedback and continued testing as new automated workflows are developed.

"While this is an exciting phase, it's just one more step toward making everything easier for our users," said Sogolytics CEO Hamid Farooqui. "On top of our sprint releases every few weeks, we're already working on the next AI integrations that will provide an even more exceptional user experience."

Sogolytics users will see this "Make it better!" option in their accounts soon. Those who aren't yet users will be able to explore this option through a free trial account.

"Things are really developing quickly in this area," said Farooqui, "and we want to deliver the best to our clients – so that they can do their best work, too."

Sogolytics feedback and experience management software is a powerful platform for collecting and acting on feedback in order to improve overall experience, satisfaction, and loyalty. To learn more about how Sogolytics can help support your team's success, request a free demo.

About Sogolytics

Founded on the belief that better data leads to better decisions, Sogolytics is on a mission to help make that data accessible to more teams. From customer experience initiatives to employee engagement and all points between, Sogolytics enables organizations to collect the feedback they need to make a difference while having their back every step of the way. Learn more at Sogolytics.com.

Media Contact

