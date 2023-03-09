SB 0157 of 2023

MICHIGAN, March 9 - Senate Bill 0157 (2023)

Retirement: state police; Retirement: state police; membership in the retirement system of a corrections officer first hired after certain date; provide for, and allow for purchasing service credit for certain corrections officers' service under the state employees' retirement system. TIE BAR WITH: SB 0156'23



