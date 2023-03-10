Pikeville Medical Center Announces Additional Departments Named as a Certified Autism Center™

Pikeville Medical Center announces two departments located at the PMC Urgent Care and Family Wellness Center have been designated as Certified Autism Center™

IBCCES is excited to work with another Pikeville Medical Center department to further the team’s commitment and ability to provide better care to autistic and sensory-sensitive patients” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

PIKEVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) is pleased to announce two departments located at the PMC Urgent Care and Family Wellness Center have been designated as Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Both the Urgent Care Center staff and the Pediatrics department, which includes three dedicated pediatricians and their staff, are proud to be the newest PMC location to earn the CAC certification.

This certification ensures PMC employees in these areas have received extensive training and are equipped to offer comprehensive care to patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“Since the opening of PMC’s Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center in 2020, there has been an increased focus on making sure other key service lines are equipped to care for patients on the autism spectrum,” explained AVP of Physician Practices, Stormie Adkins, MSN-RN, CJCP. “In the past several years, we have been made acutely aware that the number of those in our region with ASD greatly exceeds our initial estimates. Because of this, our efforts to better treat these patients have increased dramatically.”

The IBCCES CAC designation requires staff to complete autism training and certification to ensure they can better treat and manage the care of patients on the autism spectrum or with sensory needs. Those with autism typically have different needs related to communication, pain perception and other treatments. The IBCCES program was created by clinical experts as well as individuals on the autism spectrum to ensure a well-rounded approach.

“IBCCES is excited to work with another Pikeville Medical Center department to further the team’s commitment and ability to provide better care to autistic and sensory-sensitive patients,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

“Implementing lasting and impactful programs such as our position-specific training and certification is important to meet the needs of the whole community the Urgent Care and Family Wellness Center serves.”

In addition to the departments at the Urgent Care & Family Wellness Center being named Certified Autism Centers, the Appalachian Valley Autism (AVA) Center and the PMC Emergency Department (ED) proudly hold that designation, both having recently been re-accredited by the IBCCES. In 2021, the PMC ED made headlines when it was the first emergency department in Kentucky to earn the Certified Autism Center designation.

For more information about the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, visit www.ibcces.org. For more information about Pikeville Medical Center, visit www.pikevillehospital.org.