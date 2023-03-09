Federal Reserve announces members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for 2023
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, or CDIAC, and the president and vice president of the council for 2023.
The CDIAC advises the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks and serve three-year terms. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on the CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. Further information on the CDIAC, including records from their meetings with the Board, can be found here.
Jeane M. Vidoni, president and chief executive officer of Penn Community Bank, of Perkasie, Pa., will serve as the CDIAC president in 2023. Chuck Sulerzyski, president and chief executive officer of Peoples Bank, Marietta, Ohio, will serve as vice president. Additionally, there are four new members of the CDIAC. The CDIAC member from Minneapolis will be announced at a later date.
The new members of the CDIAC are:
Daniel P. Berry
President and Chief Executive Officer
Duke University Federal Credit Union
Durham, N.C.
Tyler K. Clinch
Chief Executive Officer and President
First Community Bank of East Tennessee
Kingsport, Tenn.
Luanne Cundiff
President and Chief Executive Officer
First State Bank of St. Charles
St. Charles, Mo.
James S. Vaccaro
Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Manasquan Bank
Wall Township, N.J.
The returning members are:
Kim DeVore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Jonah Bank of Wyoming
Casper, Wyo.
Tracy Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
National Bank and Trust
La Grange, Texas
Kent A. Liechty
President and Chief Executive Officer
First Bank of Berne
Berne, Ind.
Janet Silveria
President and Chief Executive Officer
Community Bank of Santa Maria
Santa Maria, Calif.
Chuck Sulerzyski
President and Chief Executive Officer
Peoples Bank
Marietta, Ohio
Kathryn G. Underwood
President and Chief Executive Officer
Ledyard National Bank
Hanover, N.H.
Jeane M. Vidoni
President and Chief Executive Officer
Penn Community Bank
Perkasie, Pa.
