Federal Reserve announces members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for 2023

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the members of its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, or CDIAC, and the president and vice president of the council for 2023.

The CDIAC advises the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks and serve three-year terms. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on the CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. Further information on the CDIAC, including records from their meetings with the Board, can be found here.

Jeane M. Vidoni, president and chief executive officer of Penn Community Bank, of Perkasie, Pa., will serve as the CDIAC president in 2023. Chuck Sulerzyski, president and chief executive officer of Peoples Bank, Marietta, Ohio, will serve as vice president. Additionally, there are four new members of the CDIAC. The CDIAC member from Minneapolis will be announced at a later date.

The new members of the CDIAC are:

Daniel P. Berry

President and Chief Executive Officer

Duke University Federal Credit Union

Durham, N.C.

Tyler K. Clinch

Chief Executive Officer and President

First Community Bank of East Tennessee

Kingsport, Tenn.

Luanne Cundiff

President and Chief Executive Officer

First State Bank of St. Charles

St. Charles, Mo.

James S. Vaccaro

Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Manasquan Bank

Wall Township, N.J.

The returning members are:

Kim DeVore

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jonah Bank of Wyoming

Casper, Wyo.

Tracy Harris

President and Chief Executive Officer

National Bank and Trust

La Grange, Texas

Kent A. Liechty

President and Chief Executive Officer

First Bank of Berne

Berne, Ind.

Janet Silveria

President and Chief Executive Officer

Community Bank of Santa Maria

Santa Maria, Calif.

Chuck Sulerzyski

President and Chief Executive Officer

Peoples Bank

Marietta, Ohio

Kathryn G. Underwood

President and Chief Executive Officer

Ledyard National Bank

Hanover, N.H.

Jeane M. Vidoni

President and Chief Executive Officer

Penn Community Bank

Perkasie, Pa.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.