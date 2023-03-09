Ithaca Mayor Abruptly Cancels Police Chief Exam

Thomas Condzella has been serving as the President of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association since January 2021. Logo of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, the labor organization that represents the sworn Police Officers, Sergeants and Lieutenants employed by the Ithaca Police Department (NY). Cancelation notice for the March 2023 Ithaca Police Chief Civil Service Exam. In the midst of a staffing crisis and recruitment and retention struggles, Condzella says that the decision to cancel the exam will have devastating effects.

IPBA President says "Lewis is failing us and undermining the important reimagining efforts of IPD."

At a critical time like this, when permanent leadership at IPD is needed the most, the Mayor has given us nothing but circle talk, empty promises and another national search.” — IPBA President Thomas Condzella

ITHACA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In another interesting turn of events, Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis has abruptly cancelled the open competitive Ithaca police chief exam scheduled for March 23rd, 2023.

At least five experienced law enforcement professionals from the Ithaca community have thrown their hats in the ring to be considered to be the next police chief at IPD as the department enters its third consecutive year without permanent leadership. Three applicants are longstanding members of the Ithaca Police Department, with two more being from other area law enforcement agencies. The application period for the exam opened at the end of last year on December 22nd, 2022, applications were accepted until February 9th, 2023.

On February 15th applicants unexpectedly received an unsigned letter from the City of Ithaca Department of Human Resources indicating that the exam is being “postponed” with no mention of an alternative test date.

The President of the Ithaca PBA, Tom Condzella, said “The membership of the PBA has been asking for permanent leadership for years and the City has yet to deliver. After how the previous chief search last year turned out, internal recruitment and reimagining efforts at IPD have been severely damaged.” Condzella says that now the efforts of the Mayor to further cripple the IPD and destroy morale are blatantly obvious. Condzella again cited at least three internal candidates and two more external local candidates who are ready to take on the role of police chief at IPD.

“Through noncooperation and constant roadblocks, the Mayor has demonstrated to us all that she isn’t committed to implementing the practical recommendations that came from RPS or interested in partnering with Ithaca’s police officers. Mayor Lewis has missed a real opportunity to redirect reform efforts in Ithaca by giving us the permanent leadership we need at IPD so we can implement the real changes called for by RPS and better serve our community. She instead is choosing a path of close mindedness, political alliances and insular leadership and decision making. At a critical time like this, when permanent leadership at IPD is needed the most, the Mayor has given us nothing but circle talk, empty promises and another national search. We’re all extremely disappointed.” said Condzella.

Condzella said he believes that the Mayor is intentionally circumventing the New York State Civil Service Law. He stated “The application process closed, the City realized that they had enough candidates to establish a valid eligible list, so they cancelled the police chief exam before it could even be administered and a list could be established. This allowed them to circumvent the requirements of the civil service law and proceed with a costly national search that will likely result in the selection of a candidate with no ties to our community, which will take at least another eight to twelve months.” Condzella went on to say that he has questions as to whether or not a national search is even legal.

According to Condzella, despite the current staffing crisis, the PBA and Ithaca Police Officers, in partnership with IPD’s current administration, will continue to move forward with reform efforts with or without the support of Mayor Lewis. He cited the community dashboard, community roundtable discussions, policy updates, efforts towards obtaining accreditation, and multiple community policing initiatives as just some of the work that has already taken place internally to support local reform efforts. “Ithaca Police Officers are extremely resilient, hardworking and committed to providing the very best police service possible to our community, I’m humbled and proud to represent them.” said Condzella.

