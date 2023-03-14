Fitness Franchise, Eze Fit Transformation Center, Announces Very First Franchisee
The gym franchise is seeking new multi-unit franchise partners to accelerate the brand’s footprint throughout the nation.
When you find something so special and so unique, you can’t help but fall in love with it. There is no comparison because there is no place like Eze!”WEST LONG BEACH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new fitness center is coming to West Long Branch, New Jersey this spring. Eze Fit Transformation Center, a gym which boasts a client-centric approach to working out, customized nutrition programs, and results-producing coaching, has just signed its very first franchise agreement with franchisee Nikkole O’Neil.
— Nikkole O’Neil
“Once I became hooked as a member I knew that I wanted in,” said O’Neil of her ownership journey to become the very first Eze Fit franchise partner. “When you find something so special and so unique, you can’t help but fall in love with it. There is no comparison because there is no place like Eze!”
O’Neil pursued several possibilities for investment but nothing felt like a right fit until she saw the Eze Fit franchise opportunity.
“Once the opportunity arose, I had no doubts that I wanted to own my own Eze Fit — to show other women who are moms that seeking a different path is possible,” she said. “You really have to love what you are doing and have no doubts that you’ll get the success you want, but not without hard work. I love Eze Fit and I respect it even more from seeing it start from the ground up!”
Founder and Owner Jemand Ezeonwuka is excited to share the opportunity with O’Neil and her husband, Bruce O’Neil, one of the hardest working couples he’s ever met, he said. “The only thing that trumps their level of work ethic is how humble they are.”
The husband-wife duo have long been acquainted with the brand thanks to their pre-opening dedication to the gym before its first location’s doors were ever open.
“I still remember it like it was yesterday. Two days before the grand opening of our first Eze Fit Transformation Center in Neptune City, Nikkole and Bruce spent two days and 14 hours of their time helping my wife Kiko and I paint the gym and lay down the rubber and turf flooring,” Ezeonwuka said. “That’s how selfless and caring they are! They believed in Eze so much that they volunteered their time to make sure that we were up and running in time for our grand opening.That belief and love for Eze is what led Nikkole to invest in us, and it’s also what led us to award her with an Eze Fit of her own.”
The new location is set to open next month on April 24th and will be the fourth location for Eze Fit. According to Ezeonwuka, the goal of Eze Fit is to expand throughout the community so that Eze Fit is seen consistently, but every town is a possible Eze Fit territory.
“Our long term goal is to create a cluster effect like Starbucks but with Eze Fit. Every 15 to 20 minutes you drive in any direction, you’ll see an Eze Fit. So as we expand, we’ll look into multi-territory deals with franchisees,” he said.
In line with the company's goal, O’Neil also shared that she is seeking to be a multi-unit operator.
“I’d like to open three Eze Fit Transformation Centers. I have had the number three in my head from the beginning,” stated O’Neil. “So three Eze Fit locations and the next one will be opening within the year. Also, I’d like to see my gym being recognized for a woman/minority successful business especially in the fitness industry.”
O’Neil’s ownership has already inspired three additional women to reach out about franchise opportunities. “She’s going to do amazing things empowering minority women to take power back into their own hands by becoming business owners so that they can have more financial and time freedom, fulfillment, and fun in life,” Ezeonwuka said.
Eze Fit Transformation Center welcomes those interested in more franchise information to visit their website at www.ezefitnj.com.
“I can't wait to see the impact we’re going to have on the community, and the lives we’re going to transform,” said Ezeonwuka.
ABOUT Eze Fit Transformation Center
Eze Fit Transformation Center is a cutting-edge, client-focused gym focused on transforming lives by inspiring and motivating their members to become the best version of themselves. To find out more about Eze Fit, visit their website at www.ezefitnj.com.
