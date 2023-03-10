Montreal Homeowners Trust Paysagiste Leger Landscapes for Paver Restoration
ICPI & NCMA-certified Paysagiste Leger Landscapes provides a wide range of paver sanding, sealing, and restoration services in Montreal.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paving lends a unique aesthetic appeal to a space. With so many exquisite designs, it has increasingly become a landscaping element that is both a functional requirement and an artistic expression of personal style. But with time, pavers may start to deteriorate and sink. Hiring an expert paving contractor, such as Paysagiste Leger Landscapes, for paver restoration would be a sensible solution.
Paver restoration is removing the old seal coating to the original brick and then re-sealing it correctly with a quality, breathable sealer. The problem exists because the pavers were sealed the first time improperly, usually by a homeowner or a contractor. However, consulting a better and more professional paving company for paver restoration could help rejuvenate the pavers in no time. Firms like Paysagiste Leger Landscapes have access to the heavy equipment and materials that are needed to perform good-quality work. Furthermore, they have built a team of certified handymen with significant experience in fixing driveways, pavers, sidewalks, etc.
"I hired Leger Landscapes to repair the steps leading up to our condo units. I was very impressed with their professionalism, their work and follow-through. They were right on top of things so to speak with communication and were very understanding with my questions and concerns. I highly recommend Leger Landscapes and will definitely use them again for any future projects. Thank-you ET William Anita and the rest of the team! Good job."
Maintaining the appearance of a property goes beyond restoring pavers and cleaning exteriors. Homeowners must ensure their driveways and pavers are safe from dirt, grime, environmental pollutants, direct sunlight, and other factors. If these elements are not well maintained, they are likely to affect the property's market value. Engaging paver sealing and coating services to revive the house's landscape can prevent this. Paver sealing is achieved by applying a chemical to permeate and seal the pavers in a protective coating. Apart from giving the outdoor spacing a fresh look, sealing can also stop or present a significant deterrent from the infestation of ants and other pests coming up through the ground and paving.
Weeds, moss, and insect influx in the cracks of pavers can make the whole area look unappealing and unsightly. As part of a complete paver restoration package, establishments such as Paysagiste Leger Landscapes offer a fairly permanent solution to this problem. First, they use powerful pressure washing equipment to clean out the area. Then, they lay polymeric sand between the paving joints to keep the paving in place and prevent these kinds of growth in the future. Polymeric sand replacement can help increase the curb appeal of a house by ensuring the driveways, paver patios, and sidewalks look as good as new and stay in the best condition year long.
About Paysagiste Leger Landscapes
A family business, Paysagiste Leger Landscapes has a proven track record of pursuing excellence in installing and restoring pavers. Their full-time staff is certified and trained in the products they use. The team also has access to state-of-the-art professional equipment, cleaning techniques, and systems that provide maximum cleaning and protection of a property.
