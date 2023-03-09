Mattermost announces “Mattermost for Microsoft Teams” to accelerate technical workflows on the Microsoft 365 Platform

Mattermost provides technical organizations using Microsoft Teams customization, data control and business continuity to accelerate productivity while reducing risk and error rates.

Mattermost, the leading secure collaboration platform for technical teams, announced a new solution for Microsoft Teams, the market leading all-employee meeting and chat experience, to speed technical workflows. "Mattermost for Microsoft Teams," is the company's new solution for enabling technical users to stay connected to the Microsoft Teams platform while collaborating in a highly customized technical collaboration environment, integrated with hundreds of bespoke tools and automations.





Central IT organizations deploying Microsoft Teams as an all-employee meeting and messaging solution face an impossible task of centrally supporting technical teams who need a high volume of bespoke security, customization and automation needs for mission-critical workflows connecting to sensitive systems.

Mattermost for Microsoft Teams enables central IT organizations to provide an extended customization experience for technical and operational teams while staying firmly integrated into the Microsoft 365 all employee platform. Key features include:

Secure, highly customizable team messaging extension using Microsoft Teams with shared channels and integrated voice, video, screen share, and calendar across the Microsoft Teams and Mattermost experiences, plus unified user management and authentication through Azure Active Directory and Active Directory Federation Services Single-Sign-On. The extension enables Microsoft Teams users to connect to hundreds of technical and developer systems, as well as custom in-house tools using their technologies of choice.





Private communications mode for sensitive security and technical IP where customers can retain full data control of all messages and files sent, which can be optionally stored outside of Microsoft Teams in customer-controlled encrypted databases on private clouds or public clouds including Azure, AWS and GCP.





Business continuity mode for technical teams during Microsoft Teams outage where the Mattermost for Microsoft Teams can be deployed on private or public cloud infrastructure independent of Azure to maintain vital communications and security and resiliency functions during an outage on the Microsoft 365 platform.



Mattermost for Microsoft Teams is available to enterprises with over 2,500 employees with a minimum of 500 technical or operational staff members. Qualified enterprises can learn more about the offering and request an evaluation environment from https://mattermost.com/solutions/mattermost-for-microsoft-teams

To see an overview demonstration of Mattermost for Microsoft Teams in action, please visit: https://mattermost.com/mattermost-for-microsoft-teams-demo/

About Mattermost Inc.





Mattermost provides secure, workflow-centric collaboration for technical and operational teams that need to meet nation-state level security and trust requirements. We serve technology, public sector, national defense and financial services industries with customers ranging from tech giants, to the world’s largest banks, to the U.S. Department of Defense and governmental agencies around the world.

Our self-hosted and cloud offerings provide integrated team messaging, audio and screen share, workflow automation and project management on an open source platform vetted and deployed by the world’s most secure and mission critical organizations.





To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.

