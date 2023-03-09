Submit Release
Pulse, by NABP, to Launch This Summer

New Digital Network to Simplify Process of Achieving DSCSA Compliance

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) announced today the upcoming launch of Pulse™, by NABP, an inclusive, accessible, and secure digital platform that simplifies compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). With an expected launch in summer 2023, the platform is the latest example of the many complex regulatory challenges NABP has solved throughout its 119 years of meeting its mission to protect public health.

In November 2023, DSCSA will move into an implementation phase that will require simple solutions for compliance and supply chain alignment. To support organizations navigating this complex process, Pulse will provide access to user-friendly tools and a comprehensive network of verified relationships, enabling consistent communication with trusted trading partners of all sizes across the supply chain.

Pulse will also include educational programs and tools to help those who utilize the platform prepare for DSCSA compliance, further enabling supply chain success.

“As an Association, protecting patients is at the heart of what drives NABP every day. Pulse, by NABP, is another example of how the Association continues to innovate and develop practical solutions that protect patients,” said NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “State regulators and members of the supply chain will benefit from a secure, efficient, and trusted communications platform that reduces manual administrative work and helps ensure the safety of the prescription drug supply chain.”

Visit www.pulse.pharmacy to learn how NABP is simplifying DSCSA compliance and to sign up for updates on Pulse.


About Pulse, by NABP

Pulse is an inclusive, accessible, and secure digital platform that simplifies the process of achieving DSCSA compliance. Pulse provides access to user-friendly tools and a comprehensive network of verified relationships, enabling consistent communication with trusted trading partners of all sizes across the supply chain.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health.

