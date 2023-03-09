FDA #: STN 125127/319

This submission contains the results of GSK’s clinical immunogenicity and safety study, Fluarix-US-005. Supportive data from 2 non-IND pediatric studies, Fluarix-056 and Fluarix-062, are also included in this submission. Based on the results included in this submission, the applicant is seeking indication for active immunization of persons 3 years of age and older. The applicant’s immunogenicity objective was not met.

RECOMMENDATION: Because 40% of the data supporting the sought indication were excluded from analysis, and because of the post hoc nature of the 3-5 year old subgroup analysis, these data are less than ideal for recommending approval of the proposed indication. I recommend that OVRR consider whether there are other relevant factors that would support approval of the applicant’s requested expanded age indication.

Fluarix® was approved on August 31, 2005 under the accelerated approval regulations. On April 1, 2009, Fluarix® was approved for its clinical efficacy for persons 18 years of age and older. This submission contains the results of GSK’s clinical immunogenicity and safety study, Fluarix-US-005, and results from 2 non-IND studies. The purpose of this submission is to extend the indication down to 3 years of age.

This is a multi-center (~25 centers in US), single-blind, active-controlled study to demonstrate the immunological non-inferiority of Fluarix to Fluzone in children 6 months to 5 years of age. A total of 3327 subjects (6 months to 18 years of age) were enrolled and randomized into two treatment groups (Fluarix or Fluzone). Primary immunogenicity analysis was based on subjects 6 months to 5 years of age (N=1498 enrolled and randomized at 1:1 ratio to either Fluarix or Fluzone). Subjects 5 to 18 years of age were used only for safety analyses.

Immunogenicity

Primary analysis of immunogenicity was based on the ATP cohort, which included all evaluable subjects for whom data concerning immunogenicity endpoint measures were available (see Table 1 below).

Table 1. Number of subjects enrolled and eligible for immunogenicity analysis

Fluarix Fluzone n % n % Enrolled 748 100% 750 100% Vaccinated 748 100% 748 99.7% ATP immunogenicity cohort 426 57.0% 445 59.3% ATP immunogenicity cohort

with both pre- and post-vaccination results available 425 56.8% 443 59.1%

Over 40% of subjects (323 from Fluarix group and 307 from Fluzone group) were excluded from the ATP immunogenicity cohort, as indicated in the above table. The main reasons for exclusion were non-compliance of vaccination and/or blood-sampling schedules, and missing serological data. Based on ATP immunogenicity cohort, Table 2 shows the primary immunogenicity results.

Table 2. Primary Immunogenicity Results (ATP Cohort of 6 months to 5 years of age, N=425 for Fluarix and N=443 for Fluzone)

GMT ratio

(Fluzone/Fluarix) Non-inferiority SCR* difference

(Fluzone-Fluarix) Non-inferiority Strain Point Estimate 95% CI

Lower Upper Limit Upper UL<> Point Estimate 95% CI

Lower Upper

Limit Limit UL<> A/New Caledonia 1.50 1.27 1.77 NO 14.0 7.8 20.0 NO A/Wisconsin 1.65 1.40 1.95 NO 13.6 7.6 19.6 NO B/Malaysia 1.48 1.23 1.80 NO 14.5 7.8 20.9 NO

* SCR: seroconversion rate

As shown in Table 2, non-inferior immunogenicity of Fluarix to Fluzone was not established, based on pre-specified non-inferiority criteria.

The 3-5 year stratum had better immunogenicity results than did the 6 month - 3 year stratum. The applicant is seeking a Fluarix indication for 3 years and older based on the following post-hoc analysis result (Table 3).

Table 3. Immunogenicity Results (ATP Cohort of 3 years to 5 years of age, N=220 for Fluarix and N=220 for Fluzone)

GMT ratio

(Fluzone/Fluarix) Non-inferiority SCR* difference

(Fluzone-Fluarix) Non-inferiority Strain Point Estimate 95% CI

Lower Upper Limit Upper UL<> Point Estimate 95% CI

Lower Upper

Limit Limit UL<> A/New Caledonia 1.22 0.97 1.53 NO -0.5 -8.8 7.9 YES A/Wisconsin 1.08 0.86 1.34 YES -0.5 -9.0 8.1 YES B/Malaysia 1.14 0.86 1.52 NO 2.3 -7.0 11.5 NO

* SCR: seroconversion rate

Safety

As discussed and agreed with the clinical reviewer, I fully depend on the clinical reviewer’s expertise in this area. The clinical reviewer has requested no additional analyses of the safety data by me, and thus none are presented here.

Reviewer’s comments