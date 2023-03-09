Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - March 9, 2023
Top news this week has Statistics Canada reporting that January building permits in Canada decreased 4.0% to $9.8 billion. The residential sector declined 6.6%, while the non-residential sector increasing 0.7%.
The Ontario Construction Secretariat’s annual Contractor Survey concludes that 81 per cent of respondents think their business prospects for 2023 will either stay the same (49 per cent) or improve (32 per cent), while only 16 per cent are forecasting a drop in business. While there remain concerns about ever-rising costs, high interest rates, difficulties sourcing materials and challenges attracting workers, these are countered by the sheer volume of work right across the province that is putting more demand on the skilled construction trades.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Graham - Progressive Design-Build Contract for Cariboo Memorial Hospital Awarded to Graham
• Kee Safety Canada - Safety Tips for Healthcare Facilities
• International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation - Young Plumbers to Showcase Skills for a Sustainable Future at ISH 2023 Frankfurt
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Measure Twice, Cut Once: The Value of Research in Construction
• OnTraccr Technologies - The Art of the Build: Incorporating Design and Creativity into Construction
• Kee Safety Canada - Kee Safety Introduces Comprehensive Fall Protection Training Program
• Nesbitt Training Podcast – Kiss
• T. Harris Environmental Management - 10 ways to keep renovation projects safe
• First Onsite - Water Damage Repair
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG Salutes Women Who Work in Construction During “Women in Construction Week”
• Canadian Construction Association - Brendan Nobes to serve second year as Chair of the Canadian Construction Association
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
