Arvig Achieves Major Network Milestone: 15,500 Route Miles

/EIN News/ -- PERHAM, Minn., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arvig fiber network has surpassed a major growth milestone, the company announced recently.

Arvig has now constructed more than 15,500 fiber route miles throughout Minnesota, bolstering its strategic goal to grow the network by at least 1,000 route miles per year. Arvig ended 2022 with more than 1,100 fiber route miles constructed, and remains well-positioned to carry that momentum into further growth initiatives in 2023 and beyond.

“This is a significant moment in the history of our company,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “As we look to build on this milestone with even more growth this year and in the future, establishing a broader network presence positions us to better serve our customers and connect more communities at a time when reliable high-speed internet is vital.”

With coverage throughout the state, Arvig’s network serves 48 counties in Minnesota, including 155 communities and more than 125,000 homes and businesses. Its dense fiber routes extend throughout greater Minnesota, including the metro areas of Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Rochester.

Arvig annually invests millions of dollars into the network in an effort to steadily improve reliability, increase available speeds and build capacity. The network also includes co-location space within 27 data centers in five states: Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides transport services, Ethernet, internet, television, telephone and more. Arvig maintains more than 15,500 miles of fiber throughout Minnesota. For more information, visit arvigbusiness.com.


