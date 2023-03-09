Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Atlantic Community Bankers Bank
March 09, 2023
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Atlantic Community Bankers Bank
For release at 11:30 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Atlantic Community Bankers Bank, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Written Agreement dated September 28, 2020 (PDF)
Terminated March 1, 2023
