Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Atlantic Community Bankers Bank

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Atlantic Community Bankers Bank, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Written Agreement dated September 28, 2020 (PDF)

Terminated March 1, 2023

