TX RX Systems to Appear at IWCE 2023 Exhibit Hall

/EIN News/ -- ANGOLA, N.Y., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, an industry leader in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market, is pleased to announce the company will have an exhibitor’s booth at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) 2023.



IWCE 2023 takes place March 27-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in the North Hall. TX RX will be at booth 1515 during the exhibit hall days on March 29-30.

TX RX will share a wide range of its innovative solutions, including new antennas and the products that have helped establish TX RX as leaders in the RF industry for more than four decades. Among them will be TX RX's renowned Tower Top Amplifiers (TTA), TTA testers, BDAs (bi-directional amplifiers), Hybrid Combiner, duplexers, and remote monitoring products.

During the show, TX RX will give away a new Apple iWatch smartwatch and an Apple Earbuds Pro 2nd Generation. One of the Apple products will be given away at the exhibit hall each day, offering IWCE attendees two chances to win.

TX RX Systems is an OEM supplier for many well-known electronics and telecommunications vendors. The Angola, New York-headquartered company also works with governments, municipalities, schools, universities, warehouses, and distribution centers. TX RX also has a strong presence in the Public Safety sector, thanks to their mission-critical RF conditioning products, services, and training resources.

The new products and solutions to be displayed at IWCE 2023 are evidence that TX RX continues to offer best-in-class solutions in R&D, operations, and customer support. To learn more about TX RX Systems, stop by booth 1515 at IWCE 2023 or contact the company any time at TXRX.com

For over 45 years, IWCE has provided leaders in critical communication sectors with the opportunity to see the newest products and services, network with colleagues, and attend educational sessions.

Every year, IWCE is the only conference that brings together critical infrastructure stakeholders in diverse fields, such as public safety, government, emergency management, disaster response, transportation, utilities, and healthcare.

IWCE 2023’s program covers important topics currently facing critical communications industries. Among the conference sessions to be held are “LMR,” “911 & Dispatch,” “Broadband,” “Cloud Connectivity,” “IoT, Smart-X, and AI,” and other areas of interest that explore changing technology and its effect on critical communications sectors.

Industry professionals interested in attending IWCE 2023 can find more information about the expo and registration at iwceexpo.com . Among the four pass options is an affordable Expo Pass that gives visitors access to the exhibit hall, including TX RX’s booth.

About TX RX Systems, Inc.

Since 1976, TX RX has been recognized as a leading manufacturer in the LMR market. Founded that year by Dan Kaegebein and Elliott Johnson, TX RX quickly distinguished itself with breakthrough products like the T-Pass® Transmit Combiner, Auto-Backup® Tower Top Amplifier, wideband collinear Base Station Antennas, along with high-performance RF filters and duplexers.

For more information on TX RX Systems, Inc. please visit TXRX.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

