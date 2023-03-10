TapRoot to Showcase Digital Healthcare Assistant Ella® this week at 2023 SXSW Pitch in Austin, TX

Phoenix Tech Startup’s personalized care management platform is helping long-term care facilities improve care for cognitively impaired individuals

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapRoot Interventions & Solutions, Inc., creator of digital assistant Ella, the first personalized care management platform designed especially for caregivers of persons with cognitive deficits, will showcase Ella and their next iteration AI plans for her at South by Southwest in Austin, TX this week, as part of the festival’s 15th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator). TapRoot Founders Scarlett Spring and Dr. Linda Buscemi will present among four other companies in the Food, Nutrition & Health category on Saturday, March 11, in the 10 am CT hour.

It is estimated that 90% of patients with dementia experience behavioral or neuropsychiatric symptoms including agitation, psychotic symptoms, apathy, depression, and sleep disturbances according to a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2021. Agitation and the resulting adverse behaviors have a direct impact on healthcare resource utilization and healthcare costs. Adverse behaviors not only diminish patients’ quality of life, they are also key drivers of caregiver burden.

TapRoot is elevating caregiving, empowering them with an easy-to-use platform. Communities can track outcomes measures and have complete control to:

• Analyze data, produce outcome reports and justify caregiver activities for family and insurance providers.

• Collect data that supports value-based care, risk-sharing agreements and improved quality management decision-making.

• Provide automated updates to family members and keeping them informed of their loved ones status.

• Incorporate an audit component to ensure quality and compliance standards are being met.

• Enable outcome measures for rate negotiations.

• Quantify evidence-based practices.

• Reconcile ROI regarding fewer medications and hospitalizations.

Ella improves the quality of life and health outcomes for cognitively impaired persons and their caregivers. Ella provides actionable data that holistically improves culture and engagement, effecting the use of sedative psychotropic medications which can increase falls.

Following their participation in SXSW Pitch, the founders will travel to San Francisco where they have been invited to present at the Institute On Aging’s Tech Talk: AI for Care along with five other tech startups (March 14).

ABOUT TAPROOT

TapRoot Interventions & Solutions, Inc. created the digital assistant Ella®, the first personalized care management platform designed especially for caregivers of persons with cognitive deficits. Ella is elevating caregiving with evidenced-based behavioral approaches to mitigate behavioral expressions of persons with Alzheimer’s, dementia and mental illness. Ella supports population health management principles and enables outcome measures for long-term care operators and payers. To learn more, please visit https://TapRootElla.com

ABOUT SXSW PITCH

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 10–19, 2023), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 731 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2023, TapRoot was selected among the 40 finalists spanning eight separate categories. https://www.sxsw.com/pitch