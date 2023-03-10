Pro-diet Bar Market 2023 | Profit Growth Factors Detailed Analysis Report to 2031

Pro-diet Bar Market Pro-diet Bar Seg Market

A pro-diet bar is a particular kind of bar that is marketed as a nutritious snack for persons aiming to lose or keep their current weight.

global pro-diet bar market is estimated to reach over USD 13.83 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pro-diet Bar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Flavor (Chocolate, Coconut, Vanilla, Strawberry, Lemon, Mint, And Others), Raw Material (Whey Isolate, Soya, Pea Flour, Milk Isolate, Casein, Soy Crisps, And Others), And Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, And E-Retailers) - Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

A wide range of nutrition bars is available to meet consumer preferences, with pro-diet bars being one of the most well-liked choices. Due to their nutritional benefits, pro-diet bars are rapidly gaining popularity with consumers, which is a significant driver of the market's expansion in terms of sales throughout the forecast period. It offers fewer carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals but a higher protein concentration, making it ideal for customers on a protein diet and athletes and gym goers. Protein bars' sugar alcohols have been linked to bloating, diarrhoea, and gas, and these health concerns impede commercial expansion.

List of Prominent Players in the Pro-diet Bar Market:

• Naturell

• Xterra Nutrition

• Nestle (Powerbar)

• Coca-Cola (Odwalla)

• General Mills

• Kelloggs

• Promax Nutrition

• Nutrisystem

• Mars Incorporated

• Atkins Nutritionals, Inc

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market demand for pro-diet bars is increasing due to their nutritional benefits, which include their lack of minerals and vitamins, high protein content, and low carbohydrate content. Fitness enthusiasts can use pro-diet bars as a fuel source during workouts to aid with muscle growth. Due to their ability to prevent consumers from overeating and resulting in weight gain, pro-diet bars are comparable to meals. Customers watching their weight can use the pro-diet bar as a meal replacement because it curbs appetite and offers the proper quantity of protein and nutrients. For women who regularly don't acquire the appropriate quantity of protein from their daily meals, pro-diet bars offer a sufficient source of protein.

Challenges:

Protein bars with high sugar content raise the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Protein bars' sugar alcohols have been linked to bloating, diarrhea, and gas. These health concerns impede commercial expansion and hamper the growth of the market. However, pro-diet Bars market limitations throughout the projected period include adherence to strict laws and disparate standards around the world, rising competition, inflation estimated to remain above the upper band during the short term in essential nations, and fluctuating raw material prices.

Regional Trends:

In terms of revenue share, North America dominated the world market. Over the forecast term, the region is anticipated to continue to rule. This can be due to consumers' growing health concerns and growing knowledge of nutritional items, which has increased pro-diet bar demand throughout this region. Additionally, during the forecast period, it is projected that sporting events' popularity and fitness facilities' growth will drive up product sales.



Recent Developments:

• In Dec 2022, As a proud subsidiary of Mars, SNICKERS® introduced SNICKERS Hi Protein bars, a brand-new performance nutrition bar. SNICKERS Hi Protein bars include the same chocolate, caramel, and peanuts that are characteristic of SNICKERS, but are now packed with twenty (20) grammes of protein, providing customers with the nutritional profile they expect and the flavour they prefer.

• In Oct 2017, Kellogg Company entered into an agreement to acquire Chicago Bar Company LLC, the manufacturer of RXBAR, a line of protein bars created with whole food components that is the fastest-growing nutrition bar brand in the United States. RXBAR will continue to operate independently as a stand-alone business, leveraging Kellogg's scale and resources to continue its expansion.

Segmentation of Pro-diet Bar Market-

By Flavor-

• Chocolate

• Coconut

• Vanilla

• Strawberry

• Lemon

• Mint

• Others

By Raw material-

• Whey Isolate

• Soya

• Pea Flour

• Milk Isolate

• Casein

• Soy Crisps

• Others

By Distribution channel-

• Supermarket And Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• Specialty Store

• E-Retailers

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of the Middle East and Africa



