Low-Calorie Food Market | Asia Pacific Region is Projected to Develop at the Rapid Pace to 2031

Low-Calorie Food Market is estimated to reach over USD 21.47 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Low-Calorie Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Sugar Substitutes, Sugar Alcohol Substitutes and Nutrient-Based Substitutes) And Application (Dairy Items, Dietary Beverages, Bakery Items, Snacks, And Others)- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2031"

Low-calorie foods are a great way to manage your weight more effectively and hasten weight loss. These foods are not only low in calories but also a good source of fiber and protein, which help people feel full and stave off hunger. It is anticipated that increasing rates of obesity and the diseases it is linked to would fuel the expansion of the low-calorie food sector. Throughout the forecast period, growing consumer demand for low-calorie snacks is anticipated to fuel market expansion for this food category.



Consumers' increasing health and wellness consciousness is hastening the implementation of good health and driving the market expansion for low-calorie foods. The market expansion of low-calorie foods is further fueled by the rising popularity of healthy habits like yoga, working out in the gym, and eating nutritious cuisine. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diseases linked to an unhealthy lifestyle drives demand for low-calorie foods. This should encourage market expansion.

Furthermore, the market for low-calorie food is anticipated to need help due to the inclusion of artificial preservatives in low-calorie foods.

List of Prominent Players in the Low-Calorie Food Market:

• Ajinomoto U.S.A Inc

• Beneo group

• Ingredion Inc

• Abott laboratories

• Galam Ltd

• Pepsico Inc

• Zydus wellness Ltd

• Bernard food industries

• Danisco A/S

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

A key trend that is anticipated is an increase in the demand for sugar substitutes in confectionery food products. The sugar replacement is frequently used in cheese, baked, snacking, and health beverage items. Dairy products are becoming more popular on the market. Another significant development anticipated to increase the demand for nutritious food is shifting eating habits in teens and children. Over the forecast period, all of these factors are anticipated to boost market growth.

Challenges:

During the forecast period, the high cost of low-calorie beverages is anticipated to restrain the market expansion for low-calorie meals. Furthermore, the market for low-calorie food is anticipated to need help due to the inclusion of chemical preservatives in low-calorie foods. Over the projection period, the market growth for low-calorie food is anticipated to be hampered by claims made by processed food and ready-to-eat food that they pose little health risks.

Regional Trends:

The North American low-calorie food market is expected to register a major market share because the region's proportion of fat people is growing, and customers are becoming more health conscious. Due to Brazil's quick urbanization, Latin America is projected to have promising economic prospects during the next six years. The inclination shift of consumers toward naturally based goods has increased the demand for stevia, which is anticipated to have potential growth in this area. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market. Because low-calorie milk products are becoming increasingly popular in the region's nations. The expansion of the low-calorie food market in Asia-Pacific is also fueled by the region's high population density, rising senior population, rising obesity and diabetes rates, and growing health consciousness. Market penetration in the region provides the opportunity for growth of the global low-calorie food market.



Recent Developments:

• in August 2022-Food, snack, and beverage company PepsiCo, Inc. announced partnerships with World Central Kitchen and Save the Children to help those affected by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization that works to protect children's rights and prevent child abuse, and save the Children is an NGO in India.

• In August 2022-Food, snack, and beverage company PepsiCo, Inc. announced that it had reached a strategic deal with premium Romanian spring water brand AQUA Carpatica, under which PepsiCo will own a 20% equity investment in AQUA Carpatica. According to the deal, PepsiCo will be granted permission to promote and sell spring water in Poland and Romania, with the potential to grow into additional areas, such as the United States.

Segmentation of Low-Calorie Food Market-

By Type

• Sugar substitutes

• Sugar alcohol substitutes

• Nutrient based substitutes

By Application

• Dairy products

• Dietary beverages

• Bakery products

• Snacks

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



