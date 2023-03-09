Revolutionary Desalination System Using Saltwater Flow Battery Cycle Announced

Salgenx Desalination Salgenx desalination is perfect for islands and remote oceanic villages

Salgenx is developing a desalination process which occurs simultaneously to the grid-scale salt water flow battery charging.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A breakthrough in desalination technology has been announced today with the unveiling of a new system that uses a saltwater flow battery cycle to produce clean drinking water from seawater. This innovative solution has been developed by a team of scientists and engineers who have been working tirelessly to create a sustainable and cost-effective way of storing energy while simultaneously producing fresh water.

The desalination system operates by using a saltwater flow battery cycle, which involves the movement of ions between two electrodes to store or discharge electricity without a membrane (which is typical with Vanadium or Bromine flow batteries). In this case, the process is used to remove salt from brine or seawater. The system can use a renewable energy source, such as solar power or large wind turbine, to charge the battery, making it both environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

The technology can be used by cruise ships and cargo ships. A more novel approach is to use marine based wind turbine generators to provide power to the grid during demand hours, but then shift the direction of energy into a container based saltwater battery to hold the charge while simultaneously making desalinated water. The stored power can then be released into the grid when needed.

This type of system also has military implications, especially with EABO (expeditionary advanced base operations) where desalination is a better response than transporting in fresh water, or using expensive RO (reverse osmosis) systems.

"This is a game-changer for the desalination industry," said Greg Giese, the lead developer on the project. "Our system provides a sustainable and cost-effective way of producing fresh water from seawater, which is essential in areas where water scarcity is a major issue. We are excited to be at the forefront of this technology and look forward to working with partners to bring this solution to communities around the world."

The new desalination system is being developed in a laboratory and will being trialed in a real-world environment for both stationary and marine vessel applications. The team is confident that the system will prove to be a success and will be able to provide fresh water to communities around the world, particularly in areas where water scarcity is a major issue.

The cutting-edge flow battery technology utilizes a unique combination of saltwater and flow battery design to deliver a safe, reliable, and cost-effective solution for storing energy on a large scale.

Unlike traditional BESS batteries, which rely on lithium to store and release energy, the salt water flow battery uses the movement of saltwater between two tanks to generate electricity. This means that the battery can last for many years without losing capacity, and it can be easily scaled up or down to meet the needs of any energy storage application.

One of the key advantages of this technology is its safety. Unlike fire prone lithium-ion batteries, the salt water flow battery is nonflammable and non-explosive. This makes it an ideal choice for large-scale energy storage projects, such as those for utility companies or for use in remote areas.

Another advantage of the salt water flow battery is its low cost. The materials used in the battery are abundant and inexpensive, which makes it a cost-effective option for energy storage on a large scale.

The salt water flow battery is also environmentally friendly. It is nontoxic and nonpolluting, and it can be easily disposed of (or recycled) at the end of its life.

This breakthrough in desalination technology using the saltwater flow battery cycle represents a major step forward in the search for sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the global water crisis. The system has the potential to revolutionize the way we produce fresh water, and we look forward to seeing it in action in communities around the world.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery is an inexpensive alternative which can meet the requirements of large scale grid power storage.

Infinity Turbine LLC offers a visionary future for clean and renewable fuels by providing complimentary technologies which leverage greater efficiency.

