Governor Phil Scott Appoints 106 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 106 individuals to State boards and commissions in January and February of 2023.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Appointments made by the Governor during the month of January and February are listed below:
Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners
- Lynn Irwin, East Thetford
Board of Nursing
- Deborah Belcher, Hinesburg
- Kelly Sinclair, Danville
- Krystal Bernier, Barre
Board of Pharmacy
- Olivia Sprague, St. Albans
Board of Professional Engineering
- John Pitrowiski, Waterbury
- Nathan Mascolino, Jeffersonville
Clean Water Board
- Chad Tyler, Highgate Springs
Connecticut River Atlantic Salmon Commission
Governor's Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council
- Christopher Dube, South Burlington
State Board of Optometry
- Karena Shippee, Danville
- Kenneth Lawenda, Burlington
State Emergency Response Commission
State Labor Relations Board
State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health
State Rehabilitation Council
- Andrea Bacchi, Shaftsbury
- Anna Kolback, Middlesex
- Gina D'Ambrosio, Williston
- Helena Kehne, Adamant
- Laura Flint, Waterbury
- Sherrie Brunelle, Colchester
State Veterinary Board
- Lori Stroutsos, Montpelier
State Workforce Development Board
- Kumulia Long, Milton
- Paul Bean, Northfield
- Scott Farr, Springfield
Sustainable Jobs Fund Board of Directors
- Victoria Biondolillo, Waterbury
Vermont Aviation Advisory Council
- Douglas White, Stowe
- Jamie Hildebrandt, Bennington
- Nicholas Longo, South Burlington
- Paul Carroccia, Bondville
- Rep. Sara Coffey, Guilford
- Robert Flint, Springfield
Vermont Commission on Women
- Sarah Lang, Brattleboro
- Sophia Rabe, Williston
Vermont Rail Advisory Council
- Carl Fowler, Williston
- Charles Moore, St. Albans
- David Wulfson, Shelburne
- Joanne Erenhouse, Chester
- Richard Moulton, Huntington
Vermont Real Estate Commission
- Paige Farrington, Burlington
Working Lands Enterprise Board
- Megan Camp, Shelburne
- Tyler Miller, Burlington
Board of Medical Practice
- David Coddaire, Morrisville
Justices of the Peace
- Maurice Harvey , Charlotte
- Patrice Machavern, Charlotte
- Terry James Hosley, Danby
- Charles Wilton IV, Milton
- Alix Manny, Norwich
- Jeff Blow, Barre
- Rosemary D'Elia , Cambridge
Current Use Advisory Board
- Alan Calfee, Dorset
- John McClain, Bethel
District #1 Environmental Commission
- Cort Jones, Mendon
- Devon Fuller, Brandon
- John Casella II, Mendon
- John Bloomer Jr., Wallingford
- Mary Shaw, Florence
- Michael Miller, Killington
District #3 Environmental Commission
- Anne Margolis, Corinth
- Marvin Harvey, Rochester
- Roderick J. Maclay, S. Strafford
District #4 Environmental Commission
- Kate Purcell, Burlington
- Parker Riehle, South Burlington
- Scott Baldwin, Burlington
- Tom Little, Shelburne
- J. Christopher Callahan, Shelburne
District #6 Environmental Commission
- Daniel Luneau, St. Albans
- Mark Naud, South Hero
District #7 Environmental Commission
- Clark Atwell, St. Johnsbury
- Dexter Randall, Newport Center
- Eugene Reid, Canaan
- Nicole Daignon, Hardwick
- Patricia Sears, Lowell
District #8 Environmental Commission
District #9 Environmental Commission
- Brian Carpenter, Middlebury
- Rob North, Ferrisburgh
- Robert Feuerstein, Vergennes
Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission
- Shawn Burke, Milton
- Tania Bertsch, South Hero
Interagency Committee on Administrative Rules
- Nicole Dubuque, South Hero
Municipal Bond Bank
- David Coates, Colchester
- Mary Alice Mackenzie, Colchester
Natural Resources Board
- Donald Turner Jr., Milton
Racial Justice Statistics Advisory Council
State Emergency Response Commission
- Bob Morlino, Pawlet
- Chris Dube, Wilder
- David Patneaude, Derby Line
- Mark Toof, Williston
- Prescott Nadeau, Colchester
- Sheriff Ryan Palmer, Windsor
Unorganized Town Supervisor - Buel's Gore
- Jacob Perkinson, Burlington
Unorganized Town Supervisor- Glastenbury
- Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury
Unorganized Town Supervisor - Somerset
- Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury
Vermont Board of Architects
Vermont Housing Council
- Chris Snyder, Shelburne
- Heather Starzynski, Rutland
- Kathy Beyer, Hinesburg
- Rachel Batterson, Huntington
Vermont Housing Finance Agency
- Katie Buckley, South Burlington
Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees
- Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield
- Jennifer Carmichael, Arlington
- Kent Butterfield, Gaysville
- David Fabricius, Pawlet
- Robert Hooper, Burlington
- Richard Setzer, North Bennington
Working Lands Enterprise Board