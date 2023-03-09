Governor Phil Scott Appoints 106 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 106 individuals to State boards and commissions in January and February of 2023.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor during the month of January and February are listed below:

Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners

Lynn Irwin, East Thetford

Board of Nursing

Deborah Belcher, Hinesburg

Kelly Sinclair, Danville

Krystal Bernier, Barre

Board of Pharmacy

Olivia Sprague, St. Albans

Board of Professional Engineering

John Pitrowiski, Waterbury

Nathan Mascolino, Jeffersonville

Clean Water Board

Chad Tyler, Highgate Springs

Connecticut River Atlantic Salmon Commission

Governor's Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council

Christopher Dube, South Burlington

State Board of Optometry

Karena Shippee, Danville

Kenneth Lawenda, Burlington

State Emergency Response Commission

State Labor Relations Board

State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health

State Rehabilitation Council

Andrea Bacchi, Shaftsbury

Anna Kolback, Middlesex

Gina D'Ambrosio, Williston

Helena Kehne, Adamant

Laura Flint, Waterbury

Sherrie Brunelle, Colchester

State Veterinary Board

Lori Stroutsos, Montpelier

State Workforce Development Board

Kumulia Long, Milton

Paul Bean, Northfield

Scott Farr, Springfield

Sustainable Jobs Fund Board of Directors

Victoria Biondolillo, Waterbury

Vermont Aviation Advisory Council

Douglas White, Stowe

Jamie Hildebrandt, Bennington

Nicholas Longo, South Burlington

Paul Carroccia, Bondville

Rep. Sara Coffey, Guilford

Robert Flint, Springfield

Vermont Commission on Women

Sarah Lang, Brattleboro

Sophia Rabe, Williston

Vermont Rail Advisory Council

Carl Fowler, Williston

Charles Moore, St. Albans

David Wulfson, Shelburne

Joanne Erenhouse, Chester

Richard Moulton, Huntington

Vermont Real Estate Commission

Paige Farrington, Burlington

Working Lands Enterprise Board

Megan Camp, Shelburne

Tyler Miller, Burlington

Board of Medical Practice

David Coddaire, Morrisville

Justices of the Peace

Maurice Harvey , Charlotte

Patrice Machavern, Charlotte

Terry James Hosley, Danby

Charles Wilton IV, Milton

Alix Manny, Norwich

Jeff Blow, Barre

Rosemary D'Elia , Cambridge

Current Use Advisory Board

Alan Calfee, Dorset

John McClain, Bethel

District #1 Environmental Commission

Cort Jones, Mendon

Devon Fuller, Brandon

John Casella II, Mendon

John Bloomer Jr., Wallingford

Mary Shaw, Florence

Michael Miller, Killington

District #3 Environmental Commission

Anne Margolis, Corinth

Marvin Harvey, Rochester

Roderick J. Maclay, S. Strafford

District #4 Environmental Commission

Kate Purcell, Burlington

Parker Riehle, South Burlington

Scott Baldwin, Burlington

Tom Little, Shelburne

J. Christopher Callahan, Shelburne

District #6 Environmental Commission

Daniel Luneau, St. Albans

Mark Naud, South Hero

District #7 Environmental Commission

Clark Atwell, St. Johnsbury

Dexter Randall, Newport Center

Eugene Reid, Canaan

Nicole Daignon, Hardwick

Patricia Sears, Lowell

District #8 Environmental Commission

District #9 Environmental Commission

Brian Carpenter, Middlebury

Rob North, Ferrisburgh

Robert Feuerstein, Vergennes

Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission

Shawn Burke, Milton

Tania Bertsch, South Hero

Interagency Committee on Administrative Rules

Nicole Dubuque, South Hero

Municipal Bond Bank

David Coates, Colchester

Mary Alice Mackenzie, Colchester

Natural Resources Board

Donald Turner Jr., Milton

Racial Justice Statistics Advisory Council

State Emergency Response Commission

Bob Morlino, Pawlet

Chris Dube, Wilder

David Patneaude, Derby Line

Mark Toof, Williston

Prescott Nadeau, Colchester

Sheriff Ryan Palmer, Windsor

Unorganized Town Supervisor - Buel's Gore

Jacob Perkinson, Burlington

Unorganized Town Supervisor- Glastenbury

Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury

Unorganized Town Supervisor - Somerset

Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury

Vermont Board of Architects

Vermont Housing Council

Chris Snyder, Shelburne

Heather Starzynski, Rutland

Kathy Beyer, Hinesburg

Rachel Batterson, Huntington

Vermont Housing Finance Agency

Katie Buckley, South Burlington

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield

Jennifer Carmichael, Arlington

Kent Butterfield, Gaysville

David Fabricius, Pawlet

Robert Hooper, Burlington

Richard Setzer, North Bennington

