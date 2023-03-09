Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Appoints 106 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 106 individuals to State boards and commissions in January and February of 2023.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor during the month of January and February are listed below:

Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners

  • Lynn Irwin, East Thetford

Board of Nursing

  • Deborah Belcher, Hinesburg
  • Kelly Sinclair, Danville
  • Krystal Bernier, Barre

Board of Pharmacy

  • Olivia Sprague, St. Albans

Board of Professional Engineering

  • John Pitrowiski, Waterbury
  • Nathan Mascolino, Jeffersonville

Clean Water Board

  • Chad Tyler, Highgate Springs

Connecticut River Atlantic Salmon Commission

Governor's Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council

  • Christopher Dube, South Burlington

State Board of Optometry

  • Karena Shippee, Danville
  • Kenneth Lawenda, Burlington

State Emergency Response Commission              

State Labor Relations Board

State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health

State Rehabilitation Council

  • Andrea Bacchi, Shaftsbury
  • Anna Kolback, Middlesex
  • Gina D'Ambrosio, Williston
  • Helena Kehne, Adamant
  • Laura Flint, Waterbury
  • Sherrie Brunelle, Colchester

State Veterinary Board

  • Lori Stroutsos, Montpelier

State Workforce Development Board

  • Kumulia Long, Milton
  • Paul Bean, Northfield
  • Scott Farr, Springfield

Sustainable Jobs Fund Board of Directors

  • Victoria Biondolillo, Waterbury

Vermont Aviation Advisory Council

  • Douglas White, Stowe
  • Jamie Hildebrandt, Bennington
  • Nicholas Longo, South Burlington
  • Paul Carroccia, Bondville
  • Rep. Sara Coffey, Guilford
  • Robert Flint, Springfield

Vermont Commission on Women

  • Sarah Lang, Brattleboro
  • Sophia Rabe, Williston

Vermont Rail Advisory Council

  • Carl Fowler, Williston
  • Charles Moore, St. Albans
  • David Wulfson, Shelburne
  • Joanne Erenhouse, Chester
  • Richard Moulton, Huntington

Vermont Real Estate Commission

  • Paige Farrington, Burlington

Working Lands Enterprise Board              

  • Megan Camp, Shelburne
  • Tyler Miller, Burlington

Board of Medical Practice

  • David Coddaire, Morrisville

Justices of the Peace

  • Maurice Harvey , Charlotte
  • Patrice Machavern, Charlotte
  • Terry James Hosley, Danby
  • Charles Wilton IV, Milton
  • Alix Manny, Norwich
  • Jeff Blow, Barre
  • Rosemary D'Elia , Cambridge       

Current Use Advisory Board

  • Alan Calfee, Dorset
  • John McClain, Bethel

District #1 Environmental Commission

  • Cort Jones, Mendon
  • Devon Fuller, Brandon
  • John Casella II, Mendon
  • John Bloomer Jr., Wallingford
  • Mary Shaw, Florence
  • Michael Miller, Killington

District #3 Environmental Commission 

  • Anne Margolis, Corinth
  • Marvin Harvey, Rochester
  • Roderick J. Maclay, S. Strafford

District #4 Environmental Commission

  • Kate Purcell, Burlington
  • Parker Riehle, South Burlington
  • Scott Baldwin, Burlington
  • Tom Little, Shelburne
  • J. Christopher Callahan, Shelburne

District #6 Environmental Commission

  • Daniel Luneau, St. Albans
  • Mark Naud, South Hero

District #7 Environmental Commission

  • Clark Atwell, St. Johnsbury
  • Dexter Randall, Newport Center
  • Eugene Reid, Canaan
  • Nicole Daignon, Hardwick
  • Patricia Sears, Lowell

District #8 Environmental Commission

District #9 Environmental Commission

  • Brian Carpenter, Middlebury
  • Rob North, Ferrisburgh
  • Robert Feuerstein, Vergennes

Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission

  • Shawn Burke, Milton
  • Tania Bertsch, South Hero

Interagency Committee on Administrative Rules

  • Nicole Dubuque, South Hero

Municipal Bond Bank

  • David Coates, Colchester
  • Mary Alice Mackenzie, Colchester

Natural Resources Board             

  • Donald Turner Jr., Milton

Racial Justice Statistics Advisory Council              

State Emergency Response Commission              

  • Bob Morlino, Pawlet
  • Chris Dube, Wilder
  • David Patneaude, Derby Line
  • Mark Toof, Williston
  • Prescott Nadeau, Colchester
  • Sheriff Ryan Palmer, Windsor

Unorganized Town Supervisor - Buel's Gore

  • Jacob Perkinson, Burlington

Unorganized Town Supervisor- Glastenbury

  • Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury

Unorganized Town Supervisor - Somerset

  • Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury

Vermont Board of Architects

Vermont Housing Council

  • Chris Snyder, Shelburne
  • Heather Starzynski, Rutland
  • Kathy Beyer, Hinesburg
  • Rachel Batterson, Huntington

Vermont Housing Finance Agency

  • Katie Buckley, South Burlington

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

  • Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield
  • Jennifer Carmichael, Arlington
  • Kent Butterfield, Gaysville
  • David Fabricius, Pawlet
  • Robert Hooper, Burlington
  • Richard Setzer, North Bennington

Working Lands Enterprise Board              

