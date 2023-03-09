Marketing Automation Market Growing at 12.5% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13.71 billion by 2030

Marketing Automation Market Report

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marketing Automation market crossed US$ 5.3 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 13.71 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Marketing Automation Market 2022 - 2030 report offers insights into the newest growth and trends. It summarizes crucial aspects of the market, with target on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and operations. Marketing Automation market 2022 - 2030 offers qualitative as well as quantitative information data relating to the factors, challenges, and opportunities that may define the expansion of the market over the forecast period. The report aims to supply a further illustration of the newest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Top Key Players Listed in the Marketing Automation Market 2022 - 2030 Report Are:

• Adobe, Inc.

• HubSpot, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Infusion Software, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce, Inc.

• Sendinblue

• Teradata Corporation

• The Rocket Science Group, LLC

• Thryv, Inc.

Marketing Automation Market Segmentation:

• Component:

o Solutions

o Services

• Deployment

o Cloud-based

o On-premise

• Organization Size

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Application

o Email Marketing

o Social Media Marketing

o Campaign Management

o Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring

o Analytics & Reporting

o Inbound Marketing

o Others

• Industry Vertical

o BFSI

o IT & Telecommunications

o Manufacturing

o Education

o Healthcare & Life Sciences

o Retail & Consumer Goods

o Media & Entertainment

o Others

• Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

o South & Central America

o Middle East & Africa

Growing interest of marketing automation solutions and services amongst SMEs accelerating the marketing automation market growth:

Digitalization is opening new opportunities for SMEs to adopt advanced solutions, and there is rising adoption of digital transformation amongst SMEs. As SMEs are focused on simplifying operations and reducing operational costs, there is a significant rise in demand for marketing automation. Marketing automation is allowing SMEs to reach a wider audience, in fraction of a cost of traditional marketing channels. Such trends are expected to promote marketing automation market growth.

Recent strategic developments in marketing automation market

The marketing automation market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In February 2022, Adobe, Inc. added mobile marketing personalization capabilities to its Journey Optimizer offering. The new feature is expected to allow users of Journey Optimizer to better engage with their customers.

• In October 2021, Infusion Software, Inc. announced the integration of broadcast texting feature, with built-in compliance builds, on Keap’s SMS capabilities. The new text marketing features are anticipated to reduce chaos, save business time and simplify interactions with customers through automated communication.

