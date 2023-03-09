Tan Cha Restaurant nominated for Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2023
Tan Cha is proud to announce it has been named Highly Commended in this year's Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards after only a year in business.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tan Cha team is honored to announce it nomination as Highly Commended in this year's Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards after only a year in business.
The Time Out awards, which have been held annually since 2005, are among the most prestigious in the region.
The judging method is what distinguishes the Time Out awards. Their criteria include cuisine quality, service level, restaurant location, ambience and environment, beverage selection, and overall value for money.
Tàn Chá takes its commitment to customer service extremely seriously, which is why we are honored to be recognized in these honors. Time Out Dubai reviewers are anonymous, unbiased paying consumers who are actual local experts who love food. Every week, they dine out all across the city, and having our work recognized by them means a lot to us.
Guests are cordially invited to the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, and share in the success of Tàn Chá, which is recognized as one of the top Chinese restaurants in Dubai. Chef David meticulously created the restaurant's menu, offering a selection of exquisite dishes that represent the best of Asian cuisine in Dubai.
With an array of options available, diners are sure to find something to suit their tastes, from the iconic Peking Duck entrée to the delectable Dim Sum menu. The restaurant also boasts an impressive selection of seafood, stir fry, and rice-based dishes that are not to be missed. Regardless of the choice, diners can expect cuisine that is both traditional and innovative. Tàn Chá is passionate about incorporating ingredients in unique and exciting ways to create dishes that surpass expectations and delight the taste buds of its guests.
Tàn Chá understands that the ambiance in which its cuisine is served is nearly as important as the ingredients themselves. That's why each of the restaurant's five dining rooms is uniquely designed with its own decor. The atmosphere blends modern elements with classic Chinese motifs, creating a sense of transcendence to another world that complements the food perfectly.
