3D Printed Drugs Market to Reach US$ 57.03 million by 2027 at 9.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Zip dose segment to witness significant growth in the global 3D printed drugs market during the forecast period

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled “3D Printed Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Dosage Forms and Technology,” the global 3D printed drugs market is expected to reach US$ 57.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 28.52 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global 3D printed drugs market, and the driving and restraining factors pertaining to the market growth.

The increasing adoption of personalized medicines and rising awareness regarding 3D printed drugs are the factor driving the growth of the 3D printed market. As per a study published by PMC, personalized medicines accounted for only 5% of the new FDA approved molecular entities in 2005, whereas, in 2016, they accounted for more than 25%.

Additionally, 42% of all compounds and 73% of oncology compounds in the pipeline have the potential to function as personalized medicines. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies have nearly doubled their R&D investments in personalized drugs over the past five years, and they are further likely to increase their investment by 33% in the next five years. Biopharmaceutical researchers also predict a 69% hike in the number of personalized medicines in the next five years.

The global 3D printed drugs market, based on technology, is segmented into inkjet printing, direct write, zip dose, thermal inkjet printing, fused deposition modeling, powder bed printing, stereolithography, semi solid extrusion. In 2019, the zip dose segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The segment is expected to grow register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of zip dose technology for 3D drug printing is likely to drive the growth of zip dose segment during 2020-2027.

Leading companies operating in the 3D printed drugs market are Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, FabRx Ltd, Cycle Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., AstraZeneca, Tvasta, and Merck KGGA, among others.

The segmentation of the 3D printed drugs market, as mentioned in the report, has been provided below:

3D printed drugs Market – By Dosage Form

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Multi Drug Implant

• Nanoparticles

• Solutions

• Others Dosage Forms

3D printed drugs Market – By Technology

• Inkjet Printing

• Direct Write

• Zip Dose

• Thermal Inkjet Printing

• Fused Deposition Modeling

• Powder Bed Printing

• Stereolithography (SLA)

• Semi Solid Extrusion (SSE)

