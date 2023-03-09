Lytics Debuts New Capabilities to Help Businesses Uncover Critical Audience Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, a next-generation customer data platform (CDP), launches Lytics Reports, a powerful tool to visualize and gain critical insights from data in the Lytics CDP.
“Businesses are always searching for critical insights to take better action and ultimately prove the value of their first-party data. Unfortunately, even with technological advancements like CDPs, many businesses still lack immediate and intuitive access to the customer and audience insights that matter,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “Using our updated capabilities, Lytics customers can quickly visualize customer data, which they can then use to understand audience behaviors and trends to maximize its impact across their business.”
Lytics Reports is an easy-to-use tool for visualizing audience data such as age, preferred device, affinities, etc. Marketers and data analysts can uncover patterns in attributes and behaviors to better understand what motivates audiences, or compare audience composition and growth over time to better understand high-value audiences. They can then leverage all these insights to recognize friction points in the conversion funnel and areas for improvement in campaign efficacy, ensuring maximum relevancy and returns.
Built on top of Lytics industry-leading customer data platform (CDP)–with an infinite number of integrations and ways to ingest data–Lytics Reports can be built using any connected data source. Within minutes of ingesting data, businesses can create powerful reports that contain insights into near real-time data including: audience-level, profile-level, and lookalike model-specific reporting. Businesses can also build custom reports precisely to their specifications, and glean clear, actionable insights from the data.
About Lytics
As the first composable customer data platform (CDP) built for enterprises, Lytics’ vision is to fuel the world’s most customer-centric companies. Lytics provides the ultimate security and flexibility for the modern marketing and ad technology stacks, including unparalleled audience insights & AI / ML enrichments that power smarter audience identification, best-in-class media activation, and a one-of-a-kind flexible and composable architecture. Offering reverse ETL capabilities and the ability to deploy both private instance & private cloud deployments, Lytics’ unique data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement, marketing ROI, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.
Led by experienced executives (Webtrends, Qualtrics, Oracle, Tripwire, ZoomInfo, Simple, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Fox, Whirlpool, and many more of the world's largest and most sophisticated businesses.
Lisa Langsdorf
