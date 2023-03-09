Horse Riding Equipment Market size grow by USD 3,341.3 Mn in 2030 | Development pipeline of Equine and Rider Equipment
The global Horse Riding Equipment market is projected to be USD 2,461.9 Mn in 2020 to reach USD 3,341.3 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9%.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The horse riding equipment market is a niche market that includes all the products and equipment necessary for horse riding. This market includes a wide range of products such as saddles, stirrups, reins, horse riding boots, helmets, and many other accessories. The horse riding equipment market is growing at a steady pace due to the increasing popularity of horse riding as a sport and recreational activity.
The Horse Riding Equipment market comprises of equipment and accessories used in horse riding activities. These products include saddles, bridles, stirrups, reins, horse boots, horse blankets, helmets, and protective vests. The market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of horse riding as a leisure activity and the growing demand for equestrian sports.
Market Evolution:
The horse-riding equipment market has evolved significantly over the years. Initially, the market was dominated by traditional products such as saddles and reins. However, with the advancement in technology and the availability of new materials, the market has expanded to include a wide range of products such as horse riding helmets, boots, and apparel. The market has also become more competitive with the entry of new players and the growth of e-commerce platforms.
Key Takeaways:
- The horse riding equipment market is a niche market that is growing steadily due to the increasing popularity of horse riding as a sport and recreational activity.
- The market has evolved significantly over the years with the availability of new materials and advancements in technology.
- The market is highly competitive with the entry of new players and the growth of e-commerce platforms.
Market Demand and Trend:
The demand for horse riding equipment is increasing due to the growing popularity of horse riding as a sport and recreational activity. The trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly products is also driving the growth of the market. Customers are increasingly looking for products that are made from sustainable materials and have a minimal impact on the environment.
Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market:
The largest market for horse riding equipment is Europe, followed by North America. The fastest-growing market for horse riding equipment is Asia Pacific, driven by the increasing popularity of horse riding as a sport and recreational activity.
Drivers of the market are:
- Growing popularity of horse riding as a sport and recreational activity
- Increase in disposable income
- Advancements in technology and materials
- Growth of e-commerce platforms
Restraints:
The horse riding equipment market faces several challenges, including:
- High cost of products
- Limited availability of skilled labor for manufacturing
- Stringent regulations related to the use of animal products in manufacturing
Opportunities:
The horse riding equipment market offers several opportunities for growth, including:
- Expansion into new markets
- Development of innovative and sustainable products
- Collaboration with e-commerce platforms to increase reach
Challenges:
The horse riding equipment market faces several challenges that need to be addressed, including:
- Ensuring product safety and quality
- Managing supply chain disruptions
- Meeting regulatory requirements related to the use of animal products in manufacturing.
Market Segmentation
Global Horse-Riding Equipment Market Segmented on the Basis of Product Type, Consumer Type, Rider Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region
Based on Product Type:
Equine Equipment
Saddles, Saddle Pads & Girths
Bridles & Reins
Head Collar & Lead Rope
Stirrups & Leather
Other Equine Equipment Accessories
Rider Equipment
Footwear & Chaps
Helmets
Protective Vests
Other Rider Equipment Accessories
Based on Consumer Type:
Recreational Equestrian
Professional Equestrian
Based on Rider Type:
Western
English
Universal
Based on End-User:
Men
Women
Kids
Based on Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Based on Region:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Based on Key Players
Decathlon Group
Horseware Products Ltd
Cavallo GmbH
Equetech
Antares Sellier France
Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH
Fabtron Inc.
Kerrits Performance Equestrian Apparel Inc.
Akash International
Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Ltd.
Some recent developments in the horse riding equipment market include:
- The increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness in horse riding equipment manufacturing, with companies using recycled materials and eco-friendly processes.
- The growth of online sales channels, with e-commerce platforms becoming an increasingly popular way for customers to purchase horse riding equipment.
- The development of new materials and technologies, such as lightweight and durable materials for horse riding helmets, and advanced textile technologies for riding apparel.
- The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the horse riding equipment market, with disruptions in supply chains and changes in consumer behavior due to restrictions on horse riding activities.
